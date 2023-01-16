Read full article on original website
Flint to launch ARPA community grant program application Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will soon be available for some Flint organizations next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is back open for traffic. The city said the bridge was experiencing mechanical issues about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. At about 3 p.m., the city said the bridge was opened again for traffic.
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a virtual town hall Tuesday evening with Chris Hansen, the host of “To Catch A Predator”, to help educate the community on the myths, signs, and tools of human trafficking. Swanson said, “If your kid has a phone...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. The historic and unique candy shop has been a “must-stop” for visitors for generations, and the owner said he hopes that will continue. The current owners are...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was approved by the Saginaw City Council on Jan. 13. The main topic of the Strategic Planning Session on Jan. 13 was the spending of ARPA funds in youth and development and workforce development. David Sernick, the project manager of Guidehouse, gave recommended allocations for these areas, the city said.
