Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud

Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek

Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?

After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
Are To-Go Cocktails Still A Thing in Kalamazoo? Here’s Where To Find Them

As tough as the Covid-19 pandemic was (and still is) there were some pretty cool things to come out of it. Especially for introverts like myself!. The global pandemic created a more socially distant way of life. We saw a rise in popularity of curbside pick-up, mobile ordering, social districts and to-go cocktails. Many of these features have become so popular that we now use them in day-to-day life.
Nicole Kidman Set To Film In Holland, MI Based Movie In April 2023

We've spoken before about celebrities that you may run into in the Kalamazoo area and this Spring you may be able to add one more to the list with some bragging rights. Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming a Holland, MI-based film in Holland on April 17th of 2023 and there's a chance you could be in the movie with her. The film called 'Holland, Michigan" was written by Andrew Sodroski who was also the writer and producer of the true-crime series "Manhunt," which debuted on Discovery Channel in 2017:
