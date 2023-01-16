Read full article on original website
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud
Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek
Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
Portage Firefighters Rescue Man In Overturned Vehicle Before Train Crash
Early Friday morning, several Portage firefighters were reminded why they are so important to our world. Their split-second decision-making and bravery saved a young man's life when his Jeep overturned on a set of train tracks pinning him inside. Public safety officials had received reports that there was a two-vehicle...
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?
After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
Are To-Go Cocktails Still A Thing in Kalamazoo? Here’s Where To Find Them
As tough as the Covid-19 pandemic was (and still is) there were some pretty cool things to come out of it. Especially for introverts like myself!. The global pandemic created a more socially distant way of life. We saw a rise in popularity of curbside pick-up, mobile ordering, social districts and to-go cocktails. Many of these features have become so popular that we now use them in day-to-day life.
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
A Three Rivers Staple, L.A.’s Coffee Café Is Now For Sale
Well, this is a real bummer! If you had "L.A.'s Coffee Café Goes Up For Sale" on your 2023 bingo card you can now cross it off. The announcement seemed to come out of the blue with the owners of the local Three Rivers, MI coffee joint making the announcement via Facebook post saying,
Nicole Kidman Set To Film In Holland, MI Based Movie In April 2023
We've spoken before about celebrities that you may run into in the Kalamazoo area and this Spring you may be able to add one more to the list with some bragging rights. Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming a Holland, MI-based film in Holland on April 17th of 2023 and there's a chance you could be in the movie with her. The film called 'Holland, Michigan" was written by Andrew Sodroski who was also the writer and producer of the true-crime series "Manhunt," which debuted on Discovery Channel in 2017:
This $35k Cozy Cabin in Marshall is Perfect for The Minimalist
These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you. This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home... the cabin is 8x20.
