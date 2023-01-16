ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Queens Plaza Rezoning Proposal Leads Discussion at Land Use Hearing

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36p5xR_0kGh6NXi00
23-10 Queens Plaza South (GMaps)

The Queens Borough President’s Office conducted a public land use hearing Thursday morning, Jan. 12, to discuss multiple zoning applications for the property at 23-10 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City.

The main focus of the Queens Plaza rezoning concerns the old Eagle Electric building found there. The first proposed action is for a zoning map amendment from a M1-5/R9 manufacturing district to a M1-6/R9. The second proposal is for a zoning text amendment to establish the area as a designated Mandatory Inclusionary Housing area. The third and final application related to this area calls for a special permit to make changes to the distance between building requirements as well as street wall locations in order to facilitate a 22-story enlargement of the existing 4-story building.

It was emphasized that the site would be rezoned solely for the purpose of commercial use. There would not be any residential units proposed, nor would they be allowed.

The rezoning would span the entire block, which covers 42,143 square feet. However, the one building on the block that would be affected by the zoning change is an old Eagle Electric building, which is 104,849 square feet. The proposed enlargement of 216,600 square feet would bring the total up to 321,449 square feet. Under the proposal, the ground floor would be used for local retail as well as an Eagle Electric exhibit. The balance of the floor area would be office space. In total, this change would be expected to bring 1,500-1,600 jobs on site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5gW1_0kGh6NXi00
Photo courtesy of SLCE Architects

The proposed building height would be just under 390 feet. The building would feature parking stations for e-bikes and outlet stations for e-scooters. Prior to the public land use hearing, Community Board 2 unanimously voted to approve of the project. There would also be an accessory gym and basketball court available exclusively for the office tenants of the building.

SLCE Architects, which will be working on the building, noted a lot of work will need to be done on the existing portions as well as the additions. This includes repair, resealing and restoration work. The fifth floor of the building is expected to include a restaurant as well as possibly a glass-enclosed roof area.

There are multiple methods under consideration for promoting the public access to the roof. One such method is including public access signage. Another method could be working with BID and the Long Island City partnership to make the public aware of the space. Another method is working to get the word out with assistance from the community board.

“As much as these public plazas are really beneficial to the community, it is important to make it as welcoming as possible and to let people know that it is open to them,” Queens Borough Director of Planning and Development Vicky Garvey said.

When Garvey asked about the capacity for the community space meeting occupancy, a representative for SLCE Architects said they will be looking into the matter. They intend to do a layout of the seating in order to determine the number.

Another consideration being considered was expanding the use of the gym and basketball courts. The possibility of allowing for youth events to occur there during the weekends is being considered.

A representative for Long Island City Partnership President LIC BID Executive Director Laura Rothrock made a statement saying she and the organization were strongly in favor of the rezoning.

“The mission of the partnership is to advocate for economic development in LIC that benefits the neighborhood’s diverse business sectors as well as the fast-growing residential population here,” Rothrock’s representative said. “In keeping with our mission, our partnership supports the 23-10 rezoning and looks forward to how the development will reinforce and add to the neighborhood strength by delivering much-needed benefit to the community, including a designated community facility space, gainful union construction jobs, permanent office jobs and a much-anticipated rooftop outdoor public space.”

Rothrock is hopeful the borough president’s office will approve of the rezoning proposals so the area can get a new life. She believes the enhanced lighting and new space for local retailers can help enliven the streetscape.

Another rezoning application, submitted by Tire Heaven LLC at 245-06 South Conduit Ave. in Rosedale, was also discussed at the Jan. 12 hearing.

The rezoning application by Tire Heaven LLC calls for the rezoning of six lots in the area of 245-06 South Conduit Ave. from a R3-2/C1-3 zoning district into a R3-2/C2-3 zoning district. This would allow for the establishment to legally continue its operation.

Prior to being purchased by the current owner, the site was used as a commercial space. According to the owner, they have a company hired to remove the waste and recycled tires upon request. This usually occurs once or twice a week.

This story first appeared on QNS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Swastikas found spray painted inside Forest Park in Richmond Hill

Queens elected officials are expressing outrage after swastikas were discovered in Forest Park on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was notified after a 65-year-old man came across the two swastikas that were spray painted on tree stumps inside the park in the vicinity of Park Lane South between Myrtle Avenue and Freedom Drive in Richmond Hill, within the confines of the 102nd Precinct.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Jackson Heights Council Member Blasts Protesters Who Demonstrated Against Drag Queen Story Hour Outside His Home

Queens Council Member Shekar Krishnan has slammed a group of protesters who demonstrated against Drag Queen Story Hour outside his home in Jackson Heights Monday. Krishnan said that the handful of protesters – who carried signs that read “Stop taking children’s innocence away” and “Let kids be kids” – had engaged in “disgusting behavior.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Long Island City Bodega Sells Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket

A Long Island City bodega sold a $1 million winning lottery ticket Friday — proving that Friday the 13th isn’t always an unlucky day. Momta Grocery, located at 50-12 Vernon Blvd., sold the ticket that scored second prize in Friday’s Mega Millions draw, lottery officials said. The bodega is situated adjacent to Tournasol restaurant near the Vernon Blvd. – Jackson Ave. subway station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Forest Hills Cheese Store to Close After 65 Years in Business

Cheese of the World, which has been located in Forest Hills for more than 65 years, is closing. Nellie Chiu, the owner of the 71-48 Austin St. store, made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday. She said the store, which sells more than 250 cheeses as well as cured meats and olive, will close at the end of January.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Secures Millions for Queens Community Projects

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Tuesday that she has secured $15 million in federal funds that will be going toward several Queens and Bronx community-based organizations. The lawmaker said that the funds will support 15 projects that are offered by non-profits or provided by city agencies — nine of which are...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

NYPD Looking for Man Who Allegedly Groped 16-year-old Girl on 7 train: NYPD

A 16-year-old girl was groped in broad daylight on board a 7 train in Corona during the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, according to the NYPD. Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for the man who approached the teenage as she was riding the Flushing-bound 7 train near Junction Boulevard at around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 13 and allegedly touched her rear end, chest and groin before running off the train as it arrived at the 103rd Street/Roosevelt Avenue station at Corona Plaza, police said.
JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY
Queens Post

Turn Your Christmas Tree Into Mulch During City’s Annual Mulchfest

The city’s annual Mulchfest is back for another year, giving residents a chance to dispose of their Christmas trees in an eco-friendly way. Residents can bring their Christmas trees to a select number of city parks to be turned into mulch during the annual Mulchfest. This year’s event will take place through Sunday, Jan. 8, with drop-off locations throughout the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Maspeth Man is Dead After Falling From Scooter Blocks From His Home

A 46-year-old Maspeth man is dead after falling off his electric scooter just blocks from his home Monday night. Hamdan Almatare, of 65th Place, fell from his scooter in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and Borden Avenue at approximately 11 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found him lying on the roadway with trauma to his body.
Queens Post

New traffic light now operational at Ridgewood intersection

Community Board 5 announced that the new traffic light at Grandview Avenue and Amory Court is now operational after it was installed by the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) upon the board’s request. “There’s a lot of traffic on Grandview Avenue in that area between Metropolitan Avenue and...
RIDGEWOOD, NY
Queens Post

Cops cuff Queens man for allegedly running over wife with SUV, then stabbing her as their children watched heinous attack

Queens cops cuffed a MTA bus driver on Tuesday after he allegedly mowed down his wife with their SUV while his children watched the heinous attack. According to police sources, 36-year-old Stephen Giraldo was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer with his three young children in the rear when he allegedly sped up and careened into his 41-year-old wife Sophia Giraldo.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy