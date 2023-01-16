ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bengals RB Joe Mixon rips neutral AFC title game ticket presale: ‘It’s disrespectful’

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not shy about voicing his opinions. Mixon has repeatedly called the Bengals “the big dog” of the AFC over and over again within the last month as they remain the defending AFC champions. He even flipped a coin as part of a touchdown celebration in the Bengals’ Week 18 win. And he mocked the subsequent fine that came as a result of that celebration.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NFL Divisional Round

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code scores wild NFL Playoffs touchdown offer

Joe Burrow and Josh Allen will shine in divisional round: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The divisional round game in Buffalo this weekend should be a high-scoring affair and that should give both starting quarterbacks time to rack up some numbers. The over/under per DraftKings for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s passing yards is 280.5 and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s is set...
3 NFL divisional round bets on the Chiefs, Eagles, Bills and Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’re on to the divisional round in the NFL and, with a little white-knuckling, squeaked out two out of three bets from last week’s wild card post. There are some intriguing games this weekend, with the real highlights coming on Sunday when two AFC powers match up in Buffalo with the Bengals coming to town and a classic matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers in Santa Clara.
BetMGM Ohio: $1K insurance for Cavs-Warriors, NBA Friday

