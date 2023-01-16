Read full article on original website
Bengals RB Joe Mixon rips neutral AFC title game ticket presale: ‘It’s disrespectful’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not shy about voicing his opinions. Mixon has repeatedly called the Bengals “the big dog” of the AFC over and over again within the last month as they remain the defending AFC champions. He even flipped a coin as part of a touchdown celebration in the Bengals’ Week 18 win. And he mocked the subsequent fine that came as a result of that celebration.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Why the Bengals are primed for a divisional round upset vs. the Bills: Andrew Gillis prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was only a few days ago that the Bengals were up against the ropes with their season fading fast. Then defensive end Sam Hubbard took a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown and almost single-handedly lifted the Bengals to a wild card win over the Ravens. It was one of the shining moments in franchise history.
Cleveland.com
Joe Burrow and Josh Allen will shine in divisional round: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The divisional round game in Buffalo this weekend should be a high-scoring affair and that should give both starting quarterbacks time to rack up some numbers. The over/under per DraftKings for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s passing yards is 280.5 and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s is set...
3 NFL divisional round bets on the Chiefs, Eagles, Bills and Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’re on to the divisional round in the NFL and, with a little white-knuckling, squeaked out two out of three bets from last week’s wild card post. There are some intriguing games this weekend, with the real highlights coming on Sunday when two AFC powers match up in Buffalo with the Bengals coming to town and a classic matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers in Santa Clara.
Bengals’ reworked offensive line preparing for most important test of season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By the end of the second quarter of Sunday’s wild card game against the Ravens, the Bengals were frantically trying to plug various holes along the offensive line. Left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee dislocation, forcing Jackson Carman to fill...
How Jim Schwartz, potential free agents can help Browns defense: Ashley Bastock, Randy Gurzi, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily join...
Former Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle: Bengals have ‘zero chance against Bills’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A former Pro Bowl safety who’s very familiar with the Bengals is downplaying their chances of winning this weekend in Buffalo. Eric Weddle, who spent 14 seasons playing for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, took to national television to make a bold prediction about this weekend’s AFC divisional matchup between the Bills and Bengals.
A homecoming for Jim Schwartz could be exactly what Kevin Stefanski needs – Terry Pluto
BEREA, Ohio – If the Browns were going to keep Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, they needed to do something like this ... This being hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Make that a big-time defensive coordinator with a long history of success, especially in situations that needed revival.
Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa won’t play at Buffalo on Sunday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will not play in the divisional round on Sunday against Buffalo. Coach Zac Taylor ruled them out after practice on Friday, but it was an expected move after neither Williams (knee) nor Cappa (ankle) practiced during the week.
Would DeAndre Hopkins fit with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lot has happened since Part 1 of the Hey, Mary Kay! podcast from earlier this week, but finally here is the long-awaited Part 2. Recorded before the Jim Schwartz hire, Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss a number of Browns topics brought up by our Football Insider subscribers.
Browns’ new DC Jim Schwartz: ‘We’ll hold our best players the most accountable’
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz takes over a defense that had too many distractions, too much yelling at each other, and too many benchings in 2022, and vowed to unify it. “I would say this, if I’m doing a good job, we’ll hold our best players...
