Casper, WY

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request

The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
'Mix and Mingle' Singles Event Returns to Casper for 2023

If you are single and ready to mingle, right here in Casper, it is time to have some fun to begin 2023. The monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back and in full swing. This month's event will take place at a new location, The Fort Saloon N' Eatery, which will be the new permanent location for future events as well. Tonight's event (Friday, January 20th, 2023), will begin at 7:00 pm.
Casper Fire-EMS Appoints Two Therapy Dogs for the Very First Time

Casper Fire-EMS has announced that, for the first time in its 128-year history, the organization has appointed two therapy dogs. "Therapy dogs Axe and Quincie have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit-Means-Sit dog training, and will assume their roles as certified Therapy Dogs beginning this week," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release.
Four Natrona Athletes Will Compete at the College Level

A foursome of athletes from Natrona County High School in Casper has signed letters of intent to move on to the college level. Ella Spear will compete at Utah Tech, a Division I school that competes in the Western Athletic Conference. Spear is the defending 4A state champion in the 400 meters in track and field as she turned in a best of the best time of 58.33. She placed 5th in the 4A 200 meters and 6th in the 100 meters.
