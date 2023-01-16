ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle

MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions

MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

2 Racine officers shot after domestic dispute

RACINE, Wis. — Two officers were shot following a domestic incident in Racine Tuesday night, according to Racine Police. Officials said at around 10:46 p.m. they responded to reports of a civil dispute between a man and a woman around the 2900 block of Gillen St. The woman had been kicked out of the house, while her two children remained inside.
RACINE, WI

