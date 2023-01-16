Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Nantucket homeowners group agrees to remove their hotly contested erosion shield
As the seas stripped away the earth beneath their homes, a group of Nantucket homeowners mobilized to protect their land. Their solution: massive tubes made of plastic fiber and filled with hardening sand slurry, stretching across some 900 feet of beach to serve as a shield from the encroaching waters.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
First small modular nuclear reactor design certified for use in U.S.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor.The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.It's the final determination that the design is acceptable for use so it can't be legally challenged during the licensing process when someone applies to build and operate...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
