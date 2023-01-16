Read full article on original website
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. offshore wind developers stalling for time
THE STATE’S TWO leading offshore wind developers appear to be stalling for time as they explore whether the cast of new players on Beacon Hill may be more receptive to letting them back out of or tweak their existing power purchase agreements. Avangrid, the company behind Commonwealth Wind, filed...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Progressives aren’t the problem, voting approach is
GREG MAYNARD’S insights regarding the shrinking influence of the Massachusetts Democratic Party was a much needed effort to critique the party’s shortcomings. However, instead of analysis, Maynard mixes up the issues in order to take gratuitous potshots at the party’s progressive wing. It’s scarcely news that unenrolled...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Campbell takes office guided by personal experiences
IN A CEREMONY focused on the historic “firsts” of Andrea Campbell’s inauguration as Massachusetts’ first Black woman elected to be attorney general — and the family and community who helped her get there — the newly sworn-in top law enforcement official promised to hold those in power accountable and to bring transparency to the state’s criminal justice system.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Septic system commentary was misleading, wrong
AN OPINION PIECE in CommonWealth that argued against adoption of the Department of Environmental Protection’s updated regulations governing septic systems was misleading and just plain wrong. Let’s review the facts. According to multiple authoritative DEP- and EPA-approved reports, over 50 detailed watershed studies by UMass Dartmouth, dozens of...
Comments / 0