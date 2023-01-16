Read full article on original website
camaspostrecord.com
Camas to revisit utility tax
Less than two months after passing a 2% utility tax on the city’s water, stormwater, sewer and garbage utilities, the Camas City Council has voted to revisit the issue in the near future. The Council voted 4-2 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take another look at the city’s new...
thereflector.com
Clark County’s COVID-19 case rate increases in latest update
Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 increased for a second week, though hospitalizations dropped in the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 19 report included 55.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 51.9 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 12. The statewide...
Portland’s 3rd safe rest village slated to open early this year
The third of Portland’s six tiny home villages for homeless individuals is set to open within the next few months – more than a year and a half after city officials promised to quickly get all six sites up and running. Commissioner Dan Ryan initially said that all...
ODOT responds to opposition regarding local toll proposal
The pushback against tolling plans continues a day after West Linn and Oregon City leaders held a meeting to discuss concerns over how ODOT's proposed tolls at the Tualatin and Abernathy bridges might impact their communities.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
kptv.com
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program has launched a new website that will allow Portlanders to see how crews are responding to reported homeless campsites. The dashboard launched on Wednesday and gives the public the ability to see in detail...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
camaspostrecord.com
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessible
In 2021, nearly a third of Oregon’s counties saw more people die from fentanyl overdoses than overdoses from any other drug according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). 745 Oregonians unintentionally, and fatally, overdosed on opioids.
klcc.org
Newberg School District rescinds policy on ‘controversial’ symbols following lawsuit settlement
The union representing teachers in the Newberg School District has reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a school board policy banning “controversial” symbols. The Newberg Education Association called the settlement a “bittersweet victory” in a Facebook post shared last month, four days before the final order was signed in U.S. District Court.
Are you waiting for a Portland-area In-N-Out? Don’t hold your breath
If you want to hop on a TriMet bus and get yourself a Double Double, you might have to wait awhile. While various somewhat-near-Portland locations for In-N-Out Burger have been in the works for years, exactly zero of them have materialized. Take the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, which was denied a...
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Kathy J. Leyva: Feb, 7, 1953 - Dec. 30, 2022
A celebration of life for former Battle Ground Public Schools teacher Kathy Leyva has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in the gymnasium of the district’s Glenwood Heights Primary School, 9716 NE 134th St., Vancouver. Mrs. Leyva, who taught third- and fourth-grade classes at Glenwood Heights...
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
pdxpipeline.com
Portland Spirit 2023 Winter Light Festival Dinner Cruise | See Huge Art Installations, 16 Foot Tall Space Robot
The 2023 Portland Winter Light Festival is February 3rd – 11th and we are offering four dinner cruises departing from Salmon Springs to allow you to enjoy the festival prior to a cruise. An anchor site of the festival is right across the street from our dock at the World Trade Center Plaza, with several free displays to admire from 6-10PM.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts
During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
thatoregonlife.com
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
Phone scammers claiming to be law enforcement target Clark County residents
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam where the caller impersonates a law enforcement official and requests money from the victim for "unpaid fines." The scammer claims to be a sergeant, detective or deputy with the sheriff's office and...
wilsonvillespokesman.com
City of West Linn, West Linn-Wilsonville School District have together spent more than $211K in Oppenlander battle
The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent a combined $211,656 in legal fees amid the ongoing fight over Oppenlander Fields. According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.
houston-today.com
Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may be gone for good. Organizers said Tuesday (Jan. 17) they’ve held off on cancelling this year’s event for as long as possible in hopes that more funds would come through, but that they simply don’t have the money or staff to make things happen.
