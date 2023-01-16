ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

camaspostrecord.com

Camas to revisit utility tax

Less than two months after passing a 2% utility tax on the city’s water, stormwater, sewer and garbage utilities, the Camas City Council has voted to revisit the issue in the near future. The Council voted 4-2 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take another look at the city’s new...
CAMAS, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County’s COVID-19 case rate increases in latest update

Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 increased for a second week, though hospitalizations dropped in the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 19 report included 55.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 51.9 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 12. The statewide...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In

“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
OREGON STATE
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Kathy J. Leyva: Feb, 7, 1953 - Dec. 30, 2022

A celebration of life for former Battle Ground Public Schools teacher Kathy Leyva has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in the gymnasium of the district’s Glenwood Heights Primary School, 9716 NE 134th St., Vancouver. Mrs. Leyva, who taught third- and fourth-grade classes at Glenwood Heights...
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxpipeline.com

Portland Spirit 2023 Winter Light Festival Dinner Cruise | See Huge Art Installations, 16 Foot Tall Space Robot

The 2023 Portland Winter Light Festival is February 3rd – 11th and we are offering four dinner cruises departing from Salmon Springs to allow you to enjoy the festival prior to a cruise. An anchor site of the festival is right across the street from our dock at the World Trade Center Plaza, with several free displays to admire from 6-10PM.
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts

During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon

Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
TUALATIN, OR
wilsonvillespokesman.com

City of West Linn, West Linn-Wilsonville School District have together spent more than $211K in Oppenlander battle

The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent a combined $211,656 in legal fees amid the ongoing fight over Oppenlander Fields. According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.
WEST LINN, OR

