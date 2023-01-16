ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KRQE News 13

Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to help people with rent relief and utility assistance during COVID, could be ending fairly soon. According to the state’s website, the program has officially stopped accepting applications as of January 1. The money, coming from the federal government under the Federal CARES Act, is running […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KTVL

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January

For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
GEORGIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?

The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
ILLINOIS STATE
Engadget

Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
NEVADA STATE
HealthDay

Hundreds of Hospitals Could Close Across Rural America

Hundreds of rural hospitals are at risk of closure because they lose money on every patient they treat. Pandemic financial assistance kept these hospitals afloat for the past couple of years, but now that funding has ended. Nearly every state has at least one rural hospital at risk, and 10...
ALABAMA STATE
Silence DoGood

House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.

In December 2022, Democrats on the House Administration Committee passed a rule that would provide House members with up to $34,000 in reimbursement for lodging, food, and travel expenses while on official business in Washington D.C. Fox 4 reports this reimbursement could total approximately $15.1 million if all 440 House members and delegates request it. However, many high-ranking House members were unaware of the rule until recently, according to the New York Times.
WASHINGTON, DC

