Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to help people with rent relief and utility assistance during COVID, could be ending fairly soon. According to the state’s website, the program has officially stopped accepting applications as of January 1. The money, coming from the federal government under the Federal CARES Act, is running […]
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
State "Stimulus Checks" in 2023 – Which States Are Still Sending Payments
Residents in a handful of states could still receive a tax rebate check or other payment in 2023.
KTVL
Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023
NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Representative David Hackney, have filed a bill in the legislature that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?
The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
Engadget
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
California And Colorado Still Sending Out State Stimulus Payments in 2023
Despite it being a new year, there are still many states that are still issuing tax refunds and stimulus checks that were announced in 2022. Massachusetts only started returning $3 billion in surplus tax revenue to residents in November. Additionally, California officials aren't expecting to finish issuing the state's "middle-class tax refunds" until the end of January.
Hundreds of Hospitals Could Close Across Rural America
Hundreds of rural hospitals are at risk of closure because they lose money on every patient they treat. Pandemic financial assistance kept these hospitals afloat for the past couple of years, but now that funding has ended. Nearly every state has at least one rural hospital at risk, and 10...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.
In December 2022, Democrats on the House Administration Committee passed a rule that would provide House members with up to $34,000 in reimbursement for lodging, food, and travel expenses while on official business in Washington D.C. Fox 4 reports this reimbursement could total approximately $15.1 million if all 440 House members and delegates request it. However, many high-ranking House members were unaware of the rule until recently, according to the New York Times.
