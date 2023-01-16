ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Where Are Elvis Presley and His Family Members Buried? All About the Meditation Garden at Graceland

By Kelsie Gibson, Skyler Caruso
People
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'

A memorial for the late singer-songwriter will be held on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible." "The most important...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Christina Hall's Husband Josh Wakes Her Up with a Singing Goat: 'Country Alarm Clock'

The couple have pet chickens, goats and mini donkeys at their Franklin, Tenn. home Christina Hall's husband Josh is getting creative when it comes to family wake-up calls. In a video posted on Instagram, the HGTV star, 39, is lounging in bed with her 3-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead) when Josh walks in with one of their very vocal pet goats. "Good morning," Josh says with a smile as he holds the singing goat. Hudson rolls over on the bed and says, "Mom, I'm...
FRANKLIN, TN
People

Mitch Rossell Lost His Father When He Was 10 — but Found Him Again During the Writing of 'Son'

"He was the greatest," Rossell says quietly about his late father. "He's literally the model for who I strive to be as a dad. He was incredible" Mitch Rossell was just 10 years old when he woke up in the middle of the night, walked downstairs to the anguished sounds of his mother crying and received the shocking news that his father was dead.  "I just started screaming," Rossell, 35, remembers during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "I just lost it. I can say without a shadow of a doubt that there's...
TELLICO PLAINS, TN
People

People

386K+
Followers
66K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy