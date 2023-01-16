ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty, Begins Sentence

Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and must serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine. On Jan. 13, Miller admitted the lesser charge, and prosecutors dropped two charges, including felony burglary. The Flash actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbor's Vermont house in May. Initially, they were charged with trespassing, felony burglary, and petit larceny; however, the charges were later dismissed. Miller could have faced a 25-year prison sentence if convicted of the dropped charges, Variety reported. Miller, 30, appeared with their lawyer in person on Friday morning for the hearing, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing terms. As opposed to a jury trial, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Stamford, Vermont, admitting they had been on the victim's property without permission on May 1, 2022.
STAMFORD, VT
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
TEXAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Suffers Major Setback In $20M Legal Battle With Former Manager

Lil Wayne‘s lawsuit against his former manager, Ronald Sweeney, has taken a major hit after an appeals court rejected four of Weezy’s major claims in the case. According to Law.com, the New Orleans rapper had four claims in the lawsuit shot down by the Appellate Division for “causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment.”
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
msn.com

The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
Law & Crime

‘Lonely Nerd’ Who Allegedly Attempted to ‘Seduce a Minor’ Online Busted in Undercover Sting Operation

A 46-year-old convicted sex offender using the screen name “Lonely Nerd” was arrested in California after he allegedly tried to “seduce” an undercover detective he believed to be a young girl, sent her obscene photographs, then made plans to meet up with her in-person. James Wessley Rankin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with a series of state and federal crimes stemming from the undercover sting operation, authorities announced.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison to begin serving time for tax fraud

Todd and Julie Chrisley are beginning their new lives behind bars. The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple reported to their respective federal prisons on Tuesday, two months after they were sentenced to a combined 19 years for fraud and tax evasion, according to multiple outlets. Todd, 53, is serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Meanwhile, Julie, 50, was originally set to spend the next seven years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna just two hours away. But, according to Entertainment Tonight, she was reassigned on Dec. 20 to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Ky. She also has a 16-month probation...
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS News

Murder suspect arrested in Ventura

A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Camarillo resident reported missing in July was behind bars on Friday. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Jose Velasquez, 35, was reported missing on July 30, 2022, after "he disappeared under suspicious circumstances." Investigators conducted a number of searches in...
CAMARILLO, CA
The Independent

Hunt for missing aristocrat and baby after her partner found to be convicted rapist

Police are searching for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, who went missing on 5 January with her partner Mark Gorden and their newborn baby.Authorities are concerned for the welfare of the child, believed to have been only one to two days old at the time the parents abandoned their broken-down car near Bolton.Gordon, 48, is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.He was jailed in the late 1980s in the US, after raping and assaulting a woman in her early twenties when he was 14 years old.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Scientist reveals three signs your partner is cheatingSunak pledges action to tackle abuse of power following ‘despicable’ Carrick caseFormer officer ‘sexually assaulted by colleague in police car’ was ‘accused of lying’
People

People

386K+
Followers
66K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy