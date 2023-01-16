Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and must serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine. On Jan. 13, Miller admitted the lesser charge, and prosecutors dropped two charges, including felony burglary. The Flash actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbor's Vermont house in May. Initially, they were charged with trespassing, felony burglary, and petit larceny; however, the charges were later dismissed. Miller could have faced a 25-year prison sentence if convicted of the dropped charges, Variety reported. Miller, 30, appeared with their lawyer in person on Friday morning for the hearing, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing terms. As opposed to a jury trial, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Stamford, Vermont, admitting they had been on the victim's property without permission on May 1, 2022.

STAMFORD, VT ・ 7 DAYS AGO