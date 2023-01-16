Read full article on original website
Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty, Begins Sentence
Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and must serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine. On Jan. 13, Miller admitted the lesser charge, and prosecutors dropped two charges, including felony burglary. The Flash actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbor's Vermont house in May. Initially, they were charged with trespassing, felony burglary, and petit larceny; however, the charges were later dismissed. Miller could have faced a 25-year prison sentence if convicted of the dropped charges, Variety reported. Miller, 30, appeared with their lawyer in person on Friday morning for the hearing, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing terms. As opposed to a jury trial, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Stamford, Vermont, admitting they had been on the victim's property without permission on May 1, 2022.
The Flash star Ezra Miller manages to swerve 26 years in prison
Ezra Miller, an actor whose "Controversies and legal issues" section is longer than their "Career" section on Wikipedia, avoided 26 years in prison over the unlawful trespassing and felony burglary incidents last year. In 2022, it felt like there were incessant news stories over the actor's odd behaviour. DCU star...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals
When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Suffers Major Setback In $20M Legal Battle With Former Manager
Lil Wayne‘s lawsuit against his former manager, Ronald Sweeney, has taken a major hit after an appeals court rejected four of Weezy’s major claims in the case. According to Law.com, the New Orleans rapper had four claims in the lawsuit shot down by the Appellate Division for “causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment.”
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Repeat offender accused of beating woman gets $1 bond: report
A District Court judge in Harris County, Texas, set the bond for a man convicted of eight previous felonies at $1 after he was recently charged with beating a woman.
Teen arrested in Mall of America fatal shooting, mother allegedly drove him to Georgia after Nordstrom melee
Officials in Georgia arrested a teenage suspect Tuesday who was wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota last month that killed a 19-year-old.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
msn.com
The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
A Black Teacher Died After Being Tased 4 Times. Ex-Cops Say It Didn’t Need to Happen.
When an LAPD cop tased Keenan Anderson, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder and a high school English teacher, four times as other officers restrained him, they had other options and could have used less force, several experts told VICE News. “I’ve handled hundreds of these cases in...
Victorian judge denies bail for 13-year-old facing ‘staggering’ 181 charges
A Victorian supreme court judge has denied bail for a 13-year-old facing 181 charges, saying that if released from youth detention there is a “near inevitability” he will offend again. The boy, known to the court as RN, has been in custody since 30 November 2022. An application...
People
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
Nearly 30 years after a New York woman was discovered bludgeoned to death in her apartment, authorities revealed a man who killed himself shortly after being questioned by police was her murderer, NBC News reports. Wilomeana "Violet" Filkins was found dead in East Greenbush, N.Y., on Aug. 19, 1994. According...
‘Lonely Nerd’ Who Allegedly Attempted to ‘Seduce a Minor’ Online Busted in Undercover Sting Operation
A 46-year-old convicted sex offender using the screen name “Lonely Nerd” was arrested in California after he allegedly tried to “seduce” an undercover detective he believed to be a young girl, sent her obscene photographs, then made plans to meet up with her in-person. James Wessley Rankin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with a series of state and federal crimes stemming from the undercover sting operation, authorities announced.
Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison to begin serving time for tax fraud
Todd and Julie Chrisley are beginning their new lives behind bars. The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple reported to their respective federal prisons on Tuesday, two months after they were sentenced to a combined 19 years for fraud and tax evasion, according to multiple outlets. Todd, 53, is serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Meanwhile, Julie, 50, was originally set to spend the next seven years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna just two hours away. But, according to Entertainment Tonight, she was reassigned on Dec. 20 to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Ky. She also has a 16-month probation...
CBS News
Murder suspect arrested in Ventura
A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Camarillo resident reported missing in July was behind bars on Friday. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Jose Velasquez, 35, was reported missing on July 30, 2022, after "he disappeared under suspicious circumstances." Investigators conducted a number of searches in...
Hunt for missing aristocrat and baby after her partner found to be convicted rapist
Police are searching for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, who went missing on 5 January with her partner Mark Gorden and their newborn baby.Authorities are concerned for the welfare of the child, believed to have been only one to two days old at the time the parents abandoned their broken-down car near Bolton.Gordon, 48, is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.He was jailed in the late 1980s in the US, after raping and assaulting a woman in her early twenties when he was 14 years old.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Scientist reveals three signs your partner is cheatingSunak pledges action to tackle abuse of power following ‘despicable’ Carrick caseFormer officer ‘sexually assaulted by colleague in police car’ was ‘accused of lying’
