Read full article on original website
Related
Burgerville offers old and new favorites in its seasonal menu
A Lemon Drop Shake, Big Sassy Cheeseburger and Cabbage/Cran/Pepita salad are all
pdxpipeline.com
Portland Spirit 2023 Winter Light Festival Dinner Cruise | See Huge Art Installations, 16 Foot Tall Space Robot
The 2023 Portland Winter Light Festival is February 3rd – 11th and we are offering four dinner cruises departing from Salmon Springs to allow you to enjoy the festival prior to a cruise. An anchor site of the festival is right across the street from our dock at the World Trade Center Plaza, with several free displays to admire from 6-10PM.
prrecordgazette.com
Kasey Wilson: For the Dine Out Vancouver experience, here are some tips and etiquette
January has always been a slow time in the restaurant business, and after seeing the success of NYC Restaurant Week in Manhattan some 20 years ago, Laura Serena and I pitched the idea of Dine Out Vancouver to her boss, President and CEO Rick Antonson of Tourism Vancouver (now Destination Vancouver).
KXL
North Portland Soul Food Restaurant Adds a New Location
A church-based Portland restaurant is expanding. Po’ Shines in the Kenton neighborhood is opening Po TAGO (to go) on NE Alberta. Po’ Shines has been around for a couple of decades and has a location on Denver Ave, plus a catering business, but it’s more than that. It’s also a non-profit that teaches job skills, feeds the needy, including thousands of seniors during the pandemic, and there’s a culinary school as well. The idea is to teach chefs how to carry on the tradition of soul food cooking in America.
thatoregonlife.com
This Texas-Style Barbecue Joint Was Named Best BBQ In Oregon By Food Network
If you had to pick your go-to barbecue restaurant in Oregon, where would it be? With so many choices, it could be a tough decision, as there is some seriously damn good BBQ to choose from in the Beaver State. Recently, a place you may or may not have heard...
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Kathy J. Leyva: Feb, 7, 1953 - Dec. 30, 2022
A celebration of life for former Battle Ground Public Schools teacher Kathy Leyva has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in the gymnasium of the district’s Glenwood Heights Primary School, 9716 NE 134th St., Vancouver. Mrs. Leyva, who taught third- and fourth-grade classes at Glenwood Heights...
Highest-rated restaurants for dates and special occasions in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Portland, Oregon from Tripadvisor.
thatoregonlife.com
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Anita Joy Correy: 1938-2022
Anita Joy Correy, 84, of Battle Ground, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022. Anita was born in Seattle on July 2, 1938, to Heinrich (Henry) and Emma Tarrach. She grew up on Beacon Hill in Seattle, graduated from Cleveland High School and attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg. While attending college, she met her husband, James T. Correy.
Michael Lehrer, comedian and Second City alumni, dies at 44
Comedian and Second City alumnus Michael Lehrer died Tuesday after a long battle with ALS. He was 44.Context: Lehrer was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, and his health had since deteriorated. He was most recently bedridden with motor function difficulties.He moved from Austin, Texas, to Portland, Oregon, last week to voluntarily end his life under the Death with Dignity Act."My life led here no matter how I lived it," Michael recently posted. "It's simply bad luck."Driving the news: When news broke that Michael was voluntarily ending his life, tributes and memories poured in on social media, giving the beloved entertainer...
Portland restaurant is feeling the pressure as egg prices soar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurants are having a huge impact as the prices for eggs continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. One restaurant in particular is feeling it the most as it specializes in egg sandwiches primarily. Jace Krause, owner of Fried Egg I'm in Love, a...
trazeetravel.com
Vancouver’s Hottest New Speakeasy
Following the success of its sister venue and bar Laowai, Vancouver’s newest speakeasy Bagheera makes waves in the city and beyond. Designed by Bergman Design House, Bagheera officially opened Jan. 10. The speakeasy lounge and bar, located in Chinatown, serves experimental cocktails, light bites and sharing plates. The interior...
Channel 6000
Rare sun appearance is set for the week’s end in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunglasses will be a must moving into Thursday and Friday in western Oregon and Washington. Bright and blue skies return as high pressure builds offshore. The drying trend can be found from Washington to California as the jetstream continues to push north. Temperatures are expected...
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Yet Comfortable Home with World Class Mountain Views in Ridgefield, WA Asks for $4.5M
The Home in Ridgefield is designed to have open and airy spaces, with high ceilings and flowing floorpan, now available for sale. This home located at 6200 NW 202nd Cir, Ridgefield, Washington; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,484 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Coxen – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 503-388-2526) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ridgefield.
hereisoregon.com
Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
kptv.com
Soaring egg prices leads to theft from local food cart, owner says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s crime that one local food cart owner said he’s never seen in more than a decade of running his business, Fried Egg I’m in Love. The owner, Jace Krause, said a shipment of eggs to his food cart in north Portland was broken into, and about eight dozen eggs were stolen. He blames the rising cost of eggs for the crime. Krause said his business is feeling the pain of inflation on eggs, but losing nearly one hundred is another blow for already trying to pay for an already expensive ingredient.
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Portland, OR Boat Tours
From whistlestop sightseeing tours to luxurious dinner cruises, there’s an excellent range of boat tours operating daily in Portland, Oregon. Famed for its breweries, cutting-edge culinary scene and creative spirit, Portland is one of America’s most interesting metropolises. Around 5.4 million tourists visit the hipster haven every year. One of the best ways to get your bearings is on a boat tour. Most sail along the Willamette River which cuts right through the heart of town and its five districts. Nearly all offer live commentary from the captain or a local knowledgeable guide, and some even offer extras such as champagne and live piano music. We’ve scoured the internet for the best Portland, OR boat tours and have rounded up the best based on value for money, itinerary and customer reviews.
kptv.com
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
kptv.com
Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
WWEEK
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing
Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
Comments / 0