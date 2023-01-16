ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Janice Ferguson
4d ago

This has been an on going problem. Was not so good before Covid now much much worse. The hiring process needs to be shortened. From start to finish could take up to 3 months! Most find other jobs by then. Those that do get hired get frustrated quickly. If they would hire Part time also that would help. I’m a retired senior live in Battle Ground for 36 years. I’d work 2-3 night shifts sorting mail, delivering mail. Sure there are more out their. Years ago people tried for years to get on with PO.

Chronicle

Scammers Pretending to Be Deputies Steal $9,000 From One Victim in SW Washington

The Clark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday renewed warnings about an ongoing phone scam after one victim sent the scammers $9,000. The callers claim to be a deputy, detective or sergeant and use employee names and real badge numbers, according to the sheriff's office. The scammers tell people there is a warrant for their arrest, which will be served unless they pay outstanding fines.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
focushillsboro.com

Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers

2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit

The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County’s COVID-19 case rate increases in latest update

Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 increased for a second week, though hospitalizations dropped in the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 19 report included 55.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 51.9 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 12. The statewide...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA
KGW

Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart

WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
WOODLAND, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Camas to revisit utility tax

Less than two months after passing a 2% utility tax on the city’s water, stormwater, sewer and garbage utilities, the Camas City Council has voted to revisit the issue in the near future. The Council voted 4-2 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take another look at the city’s new...
CAMAS, WA
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Rep. Stout removed from committees

Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
OREGON STATE

