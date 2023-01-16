Read full article on original website
Janice Ferguson
4d ago
This has been an on going problem. Was not so good before Covid now much much worse. The hiring process needs to be shortened. From start to finish could take up to 3 months! Most find other jobs by then. Those that do get hired get frustrated quickly. If they would hire Part time also that would help. I’m a retired senior live in Battle Ground for 36 years. I’d work 2-3 night shifts sorting mail, delivering mail. Sure there are more out their. Years ago people tried for years to get on with PO.
