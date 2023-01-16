ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Local experts applaud new development rules aimed to reduce flood risk

Local experts say the development regulations passed by the Metro Council on Wednesday evening are a step in the right direction to help prevent future flooding in Baton Rouge. The ordinance, passed unanimously, introduces community defined special flood hazard areas, defined by the city-parish’s Stormwater Master Plan from 2018. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

CPRA unveils coastal master plan with $25B in restoration projects

Officials with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority are forging ahead with a new coastal master plan for 2023, and are now moving into a public comment phase through March. CPRA officials discussed progress with the plan Wednesday during a meeting before the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish

Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mixed-use development planned for Highland outside Magnolia Woods neighborhood

A mixed-use development is in the works for Highland Road outside of the Magnolia Woods neighborhood. The Village at Magnolia Woods, at the corner of Highland Road and Magnolia Wood Avenue, will be similar in style to Rouzan and Lafayette’s River Ranch, with a mixture of single-family homes and commercial space anchored by a pocket park and community pond, says developer Ty Gose.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance

In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 injured in stabbing near Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing on Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Officials say it happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane. The victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout

After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Pointe Coupee solar farm to split $267 million Wells Fargo investment

Wells Fargo & Company will make a $267 million tax equity investment in two solar farms, one of which is under construction near New Roads. Lightsource bp, the San Francisco company behind the Oxbow Solar project, announced the Wells Fargo funding Wednesday. The money will go to Oxbow and an Arkansas solar farm also under construction.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAC: Capital Region ranks 13th nationally for economic diversity

The Capital Region’s economy is the 13th-most diversified among 384 metro areas nationwide, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, brought up that statistic today during his presentation to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, saying he wanted to “flip the script” regarding negative views of the region.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

YMCA to bring new apartment complex to Mid-City

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The YMCA is building the first building of its kind in the area. The organization wants to help bring more housing opportunities by building new apartments on South Foster Drive. “I think it’s a huge improvement for District 7,” cheered LaMont Cole, Mayor Pro-Tem,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Local mortgage lenders cutting staffs amid borrowing slowdown

Mortgage lenders nationwide have been laying people off in recent months, and the Capital Region has not been spared. Fewer home sales and less demand for refinancing—both driven in large part by significantly higher interest rates—have spurred the cutbacks. Baton Rouge-based GMFS Mortgage hired more than 100 additional...
BATON ROUGE, LA

