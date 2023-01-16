Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Local experts applaud new development rules aimed to reduce flood risk
Local experts say the development regulations passed by the Metro Council on Wednesday evening are a step in the right direction to help prevent future flooding in Baton Rouge. The ordinance, passed unanimously, introduces community defined special flood hazard areas, defined by the city-parish’s Stormwater Master Plan from 2018. While...
Metro Council approves items related to garbage pickup, ‘tiny homes,’ and hotel disturbances
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council tackled a laundry list of items during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that included trash services, housing the homeless, and changes to dealing with hotel disturbances. Council members approved the new contract with Republic Trash Services. Starting on...
Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
Baton Rouge Business Report
CPRA unveils coastal master plan with $25B in restoration projects
Officials with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority are forging ahead with a new coastal master plan for 2023, and are now moving into a public comment phase through March. CPRA officials discussed progress with the plan Wednesday during a meeting before the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish
Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
theadvocate.com
Garbage, recycling fees increasing 50% in East Baton Rouge despite inflation concerns
Garbage and recycling fees in East Baton Rouge parish will increase by more than 50% so twice-a-week garbage pickup — a service utilized by less than half of the parish’s households — can remain in place, despite concerns raised by some Metro Council members that the cost increase will be too burdensome for their constituents.
brproud.com
City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mixed-use development planned for Highland outside Magnolia Woods neighborhood
A mixed-use development is in the works for Highland Road outside of the Magnolia Woods neighborhood. The Village at Magnolia Woods, at the corner of Highland Road and Magnolia Wood Avenue, will be similar in style to Rouzan and Lafayette’s River Ranch, with a mixture of single-family homes and commercial space anchored by a pocket park and community pond, says developer Ty Gose.
brproud.com
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance
In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
2 injured in stabbing near Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing on Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Officials say it happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane. The victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their...
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman claims she is out thousands of dollars after a beauty school she was going to abruptly close its doors this week. “School was supposed to start Tuesday… but nothing,” one student said. The woman, who did not want to...
theadvocate.com
1 killed in double shooting at Scenic Highway apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say
Two people were shot at an apartment complex on Scenic Highway, one of them fatally, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened at 7801 Scenic Highway, which is the address for the Cadence at Southern University complex. Both victims were male, McKneely said. No...
theadvocate.com
What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout
After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
theadvocate.com
Pointe Coupee solar farm to split $267 million Wells Fargo investment
Wells Fargo & Company will make a $267 million tax equity investment in two solar farms, one of which is under construction near New Roads. Lightsource bp, the San Francisco company behind the Oxbow Solar project, announced the Wells Fargo funding Wednesday. The money will go to Oxbow and an Arkansas solar farm also under construction.
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC: Capital Region ranks 13th nationally for economic diversity
The Capital Region’s economy is the 13th-most diversified among 384 metro areas nationwide, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, brought up that statistic today during his presentation to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, saying he wanted to “flip the script” regarding negative views of the region.
brproud.com
YMCA to bring new apartment complex to Mid-City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The YMCA is building the first building of its kind in the area. The organization wants to help bring more housing opportunities by building new apartments on South Foster Drive. “I think it’s a huge improvement for District 7,” cheered LaMont Cole, Mayor Pro-Tem,...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Local mortgage lenders cutting staffs amid borrowing slowdown
Mortgage lenders nationwide have been laying people off in recent months, and the Capital Region has not been spared. Fewer home sales and less demand for refinancing—both driven in large part by significantly higher interest rates—have spurred the cutbacks. Baton Rouge-based GMFS Mortgage hired more than 100 additional...
