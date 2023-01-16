ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

thereflector.com

Clark County’s COVID-19 case rate increases in latest update

Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 increased for a second week, though hospitalizations dropped in the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 19 report included 55.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 51.9 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 12. The statewide...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Anita Joy Correy: 1938-2022

Anita Joy Correy, 84, of Battle Ground, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022. Anita was born in Seattle on July 2, 1938, to Heinrich (Henry) and Emma Tarrach. She grew up on Beacon Hill in Seattle, graduated from Cleveland High School and attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg. While attending college, she met her husband, James T. Correy.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Paula Stephenson: Dec. 14, 1933 - Jan. 14, 2023

Paula Gabrielle Stephenson was born on Dec. 14, 1933, to Henry and Pearl Rotschy. She lived almost all of her life in the Yacolt area. She married her husband of 48 years, Ward Stephenson, on April 17, 1955, and they lived happily together until his passing in 2003. Paula left...
YACOLT, WA
thereflector.com

Reward offered in Nakia Creek Fire investigation

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a reward for information on the suspect or suspects in the investigation into the cause of the Nakia Creek Fire. The fire marshal’s office has asked the public to review a video and a photo to...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate phone scam

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive reports from citizens in the county who have said they have been contacted by someone involved in an ongoing phone scam. In the scam, the caller claims to be a sergeant, detective or deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, stated...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

