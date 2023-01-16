Read full article on original website
publicnewsservice.org
Under Bill, WA Workers Could Record Med Exams in Injury Cases
Washington state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would address some workers' concerns about the thoroughness of medical exams performed in worker's compensation cases. House Bill 1068 would allow workers to record examinations of their injuries, which are known as independent medical exams or "compelled exams." Joe Kendo, chief of...
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit
WASHINGTON-In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. Eligibility: Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Tri-City Herald
WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion
Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
Washington State Launches Investigation of Private Special Education Schools
The inquiry and a sweeping reform bill follow a Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation that found allegations of abuse, overuse of isolation rooms and pressure to skimp on staffing and resources at the Northwest School of Innovative Learning.
kpq.com
Poor roads, high gas taxes, traffic congestion: Does Washington have it that bad?
You may be hard pressed to find people who like being stuck in traffic, but a new report suggests drivers in Washington State have an even harder time with it. According to Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with the personal finance website, WalletHub, says the state ranks second in the country for worst driving experiences.
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
MyNorthwest.com
Gas prices have been creeping up, but who’s responsible?
Gas prices are on the rise again in Washington, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the war in Ukraine or supply issues in the United States. It’s likely due to new climate policies that went into effect this month. The state’s new carbon fees, which charge...
The Stranger
You Pay Your Taxes. Billionaires Don’t.
Every year in Olympia, our Governor and legislators return to work and try to figure out how to pay for basic things like teachers, textbooks, and librarians for our public schools; road and bridge repairs; and electricity to keep the lights on in our court systems. And each year they claim that there aren’t enough public dollars to pay for the basics, let alone the bigger programs that we need.
Tacoma Daily Index
State Parks is hiring 305 park aides
OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
This is how Washington legislators seek to limit rent gouging statewide
Measures introduced as companions to bills that increase housing construction and affordability.
Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty
WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
publicnewsservice.org
WA Joins Multi-State Effort to Pass Wealth Tax
Lawmakers in Washington and other states are introducing bills taxing wealth in their legislatures in a coordinated effort today. In Olympia, legislators aim to tax wealth made on the ownership of stocks, bonds and other financial assets. Carolyn Brotherton, policy associate at the Economic Opportunity Institute, said the legislation targets...
nwnewsradio.com
WA Transpo Commissioners get I-5 Bridge update, toll tech pitch
The project to replace the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River is at a critical stage, which includes the race for money to help pay for it. Now that what’s called the “locally preferred alternative” design has been chosen, the Interstate Bridge Replacement team is working on changes to the environmental impact statement, which is a critical component of the effort to get funding for the bridge replacement. Assistant project administrator, Frank Green, tells the State Transportation Commission, the estimated cost range is $5 to $7.5 billion with a target of $6 billion. “We have identified some risk, but we also have strategies to try to minimize the effects of those risks,” Green says, “How do we make sure something doesn’t push our schedule 6 months or a year and add, you know, a significant amount of potential inflation because of that?” Inflation costs are also definitely a factor with what Green described as wild swings in material costs, like lumber or steel, affected first by the pandemic and then supply chain issues.
valleyrecord.com
WA Legislature 101: From state dinosaurs to a new term for ‘inmate’ | Guest column
Washington state’s legislative session has begun for this year. This will be 105-day session as it requires the writing of a two-year budget known as the biennial budget. Next year, it is only a 60-day session. There are many important topics before the Legislature each year. It is important...
Is it better to rent or buy in Whatcom? New report weighs in on regional differences
The cost of housing is becoming increasingly prohibitive for many Americans.
Washington lawmakers considering new approach to drug possession law
Victor Mendez is a recovery coach in Omak, helping people emerge from substance abuse. To connect with people, he draws on his own story. “I was addicted at a young age of 13 years old, from there I spent the next 32 years of my life in and out of prison,” Mendez said.
Washington Department of Transportation faces $600M projected shortfall
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission projected a $600 million decline in taxation related to road usage over the next 28 years. Since 2012, to address falling fuel tax revenues, the report notes Washington...
