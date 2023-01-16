Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
mxdwn.com
Kaash Paige brings her electronic r&b groove to Chicago!
10/2/23 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall-Schubas Tavern. On February 10th, Kaash Paige comes to Lincoln Hall-Schubas Tavern to give audiences a night of chill electronic r&b music. According to Wiki, Paige was born in Dallas, Texas as D’Kyla Paige Woolen. Her first name is a backronym for Kill All Arrogance, Stop Hatred. The queer artist recently released her third album S2ML.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
mxdwn.com
Join Lalah Hathaway’s three day residency at City Winery!
16/2/23, 17/2/23, 18/2/23 – Chicago, IL – City Winery. The soulful Lalah Hathaway has a three day residency at City Winery in Chicago! Her sultry lower-register voice captures listeners with tunes you’ll recognize and ones that will surprise you. The singer has covered artists like Tears For Fears, Anita Baker, and Luther Vandross while also writing her own material. Throughout her career, Hathaway has released seven studio albums of hypnotizing jazz and r&b songs.
mxdwn.com
Charismatic performer Adore Delano brings their ‘Practical Magical’ to Metro!
The talented and versatile performer Adore Delano comes to Metro on February 15th! Born Daniel Anthony Noriega, Delano has released three studio albums and an EP. Their discography reaches different genres and moods that showcase Delano’s talents and resilience to expectation. Delano originally pursued their dreams of being a...
Forest Park Review
Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
addictedtovacation.com
8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive
There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Did You Know Illinois is Home to the Largest Arcade in the United States?
Gamers from all over the country flock to the Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield, Illinois for three very big reasons; the size, the vibe, and the deals!. This building located at 9415 Ogden Ave. in Brookfield, Illinois may not look like anything terribly exciting, but inside you will well over 800 arcade games and pinball machines!
Chicago Restaurant Giving Free Pizza To Anyone Who Answers This Question
A free pizza can be yours NOW!
947wls.com
Check Your Mega Million Tickets!! Five $10,000, one $20,000 and one $1 Million tickets sold in and around Chicago
No one in Illinois won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, but there were plenty of winners in and around Chicago. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, and the Mega Ball was 14. Are you a winner?…. There was one $1 Million winner in Evanston at...
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Has Stayed In Chatham Through Thick And Thin. Will The South Side Show Up To Keep It Afloat?
CHATHAM — Customers Gerri Jordan and Jeanette Foreman are sipping a glass of red wine as they polish off plates of liver and onions at Josephine’s Southern Cooking. Across from them, in a black turtleneck and a gray, curly halo, Dorothy Reid takes a sip from her glass. She likes the smothered pork chops with rice and green beans.
City shuts down Flash Towing for operating without a license
CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials have shut down a South Side towing company that was operating without a license. Sources tell CBS 2 that Flash Towing was ordered to shut down in late December, because they didn't have a license, but they kept operating anyway. That's why Chicago Police and officials from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) came to their lot at 9737 S. Torrence Ave. on Thursday to shut it down, posting an orange cease and desist order on the lot's fence.One orange sign says the towing company was ordered closed on Dec. 29,...
5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10,000 Each Sold in Chicago, Suburbs
$10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago rapper DLOW opens up about mental health struggles
CHICAGO - A chart topping Chicago-born rapper is opening up about his struggles with mental health, in hopes it will help others. His music is upbeat and enthusiastic, filled with energy and light. It’s a testament to what he’s overcome. Ten years ago, the "DLOW Shuffle" swept the...
6@6: The time of fake bananas
CHICAGO – They are a lot of imitation foods out there and, at one time, that included a very popular fruit. Fake bananas were a thing in 1940s England during World War II, and the concept of that was one of the points discussed on the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.
fox32chicago.com
String of home burglaries reported on Chicago's South Side
In at least eight incidence, the burglar forces entry into a residence and steals property from within before fleeing the scene, according to a CPD community alert. All of the burglaries have taken place in the Clearing or Garfield Ridge neighborhoods. Around 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of South...
1 person injured in shooting across from Chicago's Hirsch High School
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports it happened after 3:30 Thursday afternoon across the street from Hirsch High School in the 7900 block of South Dobson. Police are focusing the investigation on a black Dodge which had its back window shot out. Also involved, a four-door Ford pick-up truck. Police said the 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger when he crashed into a stolen Ford F150. The 19-year-old left the car and suspects fired shots from the truck, hitting the 19-year-old. No one is in custody. The Chicago Fire Department said one gunshot victim to University of Chicago Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.This is a developing story.
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
