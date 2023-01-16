ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association announces 2023 Iowa Rock Hall of Fame inductees

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association have announced the latest Hall of Fame inductees of this year.

According to a release, the association will be honoring the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during the Hall of Fame Induction Spectacular on Labor Day weekend, August 31 through September 3.

President of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association, Ralph Kluseman stated in the release, “I’m looking forward to celebrating the talent of the inductees who have made an incredible difference in all our lives. This Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are testament to caliber of the talent in Iowa and also the talent of inductees from around the world that have enriched our lives.”

The festival begins on the evening of August 31 with a Rock the Roof Concert with Friday evening featuring a special concert with one of the newest inductees, 1964 – The Tribute, a band that is the “best Beatles tribute band on Earth,” according to Rolling Stone magazine. Saturday will include events such as the Opening Ceremony, Autograph Party, Inductee Meet & Greet, and many more. The entire event wraps up Sunday with the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Induction Ceremony and Concert.

“We’re so excited to present this incredible class of inductees and award winners. It’s always like a big family when we get together,” said Executive Director, Clay Norris. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Arnolds Park during the induction celebration planned for Labor Day weekend.”

Full list of inductees are as follows:

Band Category: House of Large Sizes, Mercurys, The Rathbones, Renegade, Rushmore, the tracterz
Border Band Category: Denny & The D.C. Drifters
Out of State Band Category: The Beatles, The Young Raiders, 1964 The Tribute
Promoter Category: John Murren
Individual Category: Bobby Berge, Andy Blumenthal, Christopher Jon Furman, Kevin Hanick, Ed Hart, Sam Irish Sr., Andy Krayer, Craig MacGregor, Ron Smith
Women Who Rock Category: Rebecca Braun, Melanie Rosales-Underbrink
DJ Category: Jamie Grout
Radio Station Category: KNOD, Harlan
Support Person Category: Kent Hertz, Donald Higgins, Kirk West
Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award: Jimmy Ryan
Matousek Lifetime Achievement Award: Tony Valdez

2023 Special Achievement Awards:
Spirit Award: Lone Tree Horns
John Senn Legacy Award: Steve Daly

Details on the schedule and ticket information will be available on their website .

