CINCINNATI — A cold front will rush in mid-afternoon and bring a line of storms. Click through the slides to see the hour-by-hour timeline. This line is expected between 3-6 p.m., when severe thunderstorms will be possible, capable of producing strong/damaging winds and hail. We also cannot rule out an isolated tornado threat. Wind gusts could be as high as 60-70+mph. The strongest storms still look most likely closer to I70, but areas of Butler, Warren, Clinton, Highland and Brown counties have been places under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 out of 5).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO