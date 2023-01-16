Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Camp Washington Chili, Fireside Pizza team up for new limited dish
CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati restaurants have teamed up to put a spin on a local favorite. Camp Washington Chili and Fireside Pizza have partnered to make "chili pizza", featuring CWC's famous recipe with on Fireside's signature crust. The pizza can be customized to include as many or as little...
WLWT 5
Aggravated robbery reported at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Aggravated robbery reported at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on College Corner Pike in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on College Corner Pike in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported at Five Mile Road and Nimitzview Drive in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Downed wires reported at Five Mile Road and Nimitzview Drive in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
New cereal bar pours fun, nostalgic energy into Avondale
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant concept is taking Cincinnati by storm. It's part good vibes, part imagination with all the nostalgia of being a kid on weekend mornings. The idea behind Saturday Morning Vibes (SMV) Cereal Bar came from social media. "I was scrolling on Instagram and I saw...
WLWT 5
Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Duke Energy: 3K without power as storms, strong winds move through Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Duke Energy is reporting thousands of customers without power Thursday as rain and high winds move through the area. As of 4:20 p.m. approximately 8,000 customers were without power including 3,000 outages reported near Hyde Park, Norwood and Sixteen Mile Stand. This content is imported from Twitter....
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When the severe threat moves through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A cold front will rush in mid-afternoon and bring a line of storms. Click through the slides to see the hour-by-hour timeline. This line is expected between 3-6 p.m., when severe thunderstorms will be possible, capable of producing strong/damaging winds and hail. We also cannot rule out an isolated tornado threat. Wind gusts could be as high as 60-70+mph. The strongest storms still look most likely closer to I70, but areas of Butler, Warren, Clinton, Highland and Brown counties have been places under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 out of 5).
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of wires down on North Dick Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of wires down on North Dick Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Lincoln Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on Lincoln Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Country View Drive in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Country View Drive in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County appoints Melissa Powers as new prosecutor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hamilton County has a new prosecutor. The announcement comes after Joe Deters left the position earlier this month to be sworn in as the newest Ohio Supreme Court Justice. Officials have appointed Melissa Powers to serve as the next prosecutor of the county. She started...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 3900 block of Vine Street in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
4 bodies found near SUV Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton was in before he, three others disappeared
CINCINNATI — Approximately 1,700 miles from Greater Cincinnati, an investigation is unfolding into the disappearance of Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton. It's happening in the central Mexico state of Zacatecas. That's where a Mexican official has released new information about the disappearance of Gutierrez, his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo, and her...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Mary Street and Dell Avenue in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Mary Street and Dell Avenue in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Crash delays traffic on west I-275 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Anderson Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left is blocked along westbound Interstate 275 at U.S. 52 due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Colerain Township for reports of wires down on Springdale Road
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Colerain Township for reports of wires down on Springdale Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
