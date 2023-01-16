Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
omahanews.net
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
Large Jersey City fire leaves 2 people critical, 2 firefighters hospitalized
Officials say at least two people are in critical condition.
SUV, Sedan Collide On Route 4
Both vehicles ended up facing the wrong way after a horrific late-night collision Wednesday on Route 4. Firefighters extricated one of the victims after the BMW SUV and Corolla sedan crashed on the westbound highway at the Tuxedo Square exit shortly before 11 p.m. The occupants' conditions couldn't immediately be...
Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash
Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
theobserver.com
KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip
On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing
A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money launder…
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Son Stabs Mom Dead, Injures Man In Harrison
A 67-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her son and a 50-year-old man was injured in a Harrison stabbing early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities said. Victor Temoche, 32, is believed to have stabbed Rosa Massoni and the man around 1:20 a.m. at the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Woman dead, another hurt in NJ stabbing
HARRISON, NJ (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. Rosa Massoni and another woman, 50, suffered multiple stab wounds, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. They were found outside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex on Harrison Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Both women were taken to a hospital. Massoni died […]
Missing Woman Found Dead On Roof Of Building: Nutley PD
A 74-year-old woman reported missing was found dead on the roof of a building, authorities in Nutley said.Police were called to Williams Street to help look for the victim, whose daughter reported her missing on Jan. 16, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.Police s…
Officials: 4 people facing charges related to alligator found in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA says East Orange resident Savion Mendez initially purchased the young alligator at a reptile expo in Pennsylvania and brought it back to New Jersey.
Victim Struck By Freight Train In Paterson Suffers Broken Leg
A freight train injury in Paterson sent an unidentified victim to the hospital, responders said. The person victim suffered a broken leg when hit by the CSX train in the area of Lafayette and East 16th streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, they said. The victim was conscious and...
N.J. trooper out of hospital after getting hit by car while investigating Parkway crash
The New Jersey State Police trooper seriously injured a week ago when he was hit by a car while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway has been released from a hospital, authorities said Tuesday. The trooper, whose name was not released, was struck Jan. 11 in Ocean County...
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ
The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
