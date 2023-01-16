ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

omahanews.net

New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV, Sedan Collide On Route 4

Both vehicles ended up facing the wrong way after a horrific late-night collision Wednesday on Route 4. Firefighters extricated one of the victims after the BMW SUV and Corolla sedan crashed on the westbound highway at the Tuxedo Square exit shortly before 11 p.m. The occupants' conditions couldn't immediately be...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
HAZLET, NJ
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip

On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Son Stabs Mom Dead, Injures Man In Harrison

A 67-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her son and a 50-year-old man was injured in a Harrison stabbing early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities said. Victor Temoche, 32, is believed to have stabbed Rosa Massoni and the man around 1:20 a.m. at the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HARRISON, NJ
PIX11

Daily Voice

Missing Woman Found Dead On Roof Of Building: Nutley PD

A 74-year-old woman reported missing was found dead on the roof of a building, authorities in Nutley said.Police were called to Williams Street to help look for the victim, whose daughter reported her missing on Jan. 16, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.Police s…
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen

NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ

The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
NUTLEY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
