Joe Benigno: I don't think I'd be happy if Giants got to the Super Bowl

By John Healy
 4 days ago

As if being a New York Jets fan is tough enough, now they have to watch the New York Giants continue to have postseason success while their team is stuck at home.

Die-hard Jets fan Joe Benigno joined WFAN’s “Tiki & Tierney” on Monday to talk about the Giants win over the Minnesota Vikings and what could come next for a Big Blue team that seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time.

“I don’t think I’d be too happy about them getting to the Super Bowl, to be honest with you, as a Jets fan,” Benigno said.

“We’re second fiddle to the Giants,” he continued. “It’s exacerbated by the fact that we play in their stadium. You can call it MetLife, put the green up, on game day…”

“It’s still Giants Stadium,” Tiki Barber interjected.

The former Giants running back figured that some of the animosity Benigno and other Jets fans feel may be due to the fact that prior to the season it felt as if the Jets may have been a step ahead  of the Giants.

“Both teams were going through a reset,” Barber said. “All of a sudden the Giants are a game away from being in the [NFC] Championship.

But don’t get Benigno wrong. He still wants the Giants to knock out the Eagles next weekend. It’s anything after that he would not want to see.

“I just don’t want them getting to the Super Bowl,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind seeing them beating the Eagles. I’d even bet them at 7.5 [points]. I don’t think they can beat the Niners. Now, if somehow the Niners get tripped up and Dallas or Tampa beats them, I’d give the Giants a real shot.”

