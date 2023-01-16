2 teens taken into custody after Xenia shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teens were taken into custody after deputies responded to the scene of two separate shootings in Xenia Monday afternoon.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were sent to two locations on reports of a gunshot victim. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies found one shooting scene on Alabama Drive, near Colorado Drive.

Two teens were arrested, police said in a statement. A 17-year-old was shot in the knee there, and police later took two suspects into custody: A 16-year-old male and a 18-year-old male.

Approximately half an hour later, deputies were called to a shooting ten minutes away on Second Street by the intersection of Leach Street.

Authorities said one victim was found at the Second Street shooting.

Neighbors told 2 NEWS they heard multiple gun shots before police arrived.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that victims in both incidents were taken to the hospital with unknown conditions.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

