ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

2 teens taken into custody after Xenia shooting

By Sarah Bean, Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwaAG_0kGh4Kxx00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teens were taken into custody after deputies responded to the scene of two separate shootings in Xenia Monday afternoon.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were sent to two locations on reports of a gunshot victim. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies found one shooting scene on Alabama Drive, near Colorado Drive.

Two teens were arrested, police said in a statement. A 17-year-old was shot in the knee there, and police later took two suspects into custody: A 16-year-old male and a 18-year-old male.

92-year-old found dead outside Ohio nursing facility

Approximately half an hour later, deputies were called to a shooting ten minutes away on Second Street by the intersection of Leach Street.

Authorities said one victim was found at the Second Street shooting.

Neighbors told 2 NEWS they heard multiple gun shots before police arrived.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that victims in both incidents were taken to the hospital with unknown conditions.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Two injured in Xenia shooting: Police seek suspect

Police said witnesses saw two groups of people get into an argument before the shooting. At some point during the argument, witnesses said a 16-year-old male pulled out a pistol and began shooting at the two victims as well as several others who were there.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

FBI, Ohio BCI to investigate officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the criminal investigation into an incident where a police officer was recorded punching a woman several times while arresting her. According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers were called to a McDonald’s in Butler Township on reports of a […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large. A police dispatcher said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
ZANESFIELD, OH
WDTN

Butler Township police respond to arrest video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
DAYTON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Police searching for 16-year-old male

XENIA — A 16-year-old is wanted by Xenia police in connection with a shooting on East Second Street Monday. According to a release from police, Xenia officers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 420 block of East Second shortly after 3 p.m., on a shooting. When officers and deputies arrived, they found Sincere J. Spencer and a 17-year-old while female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies treated the victims’ injuries until units from the Xenia Township Fire Department arrived. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Union Township crash leaves one dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Union Township. The Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says 18-year-old Timmi Mahanes, of New Vienna was driving northbound on US-68 in a GMC pick-up truck in Union Township. Mahanes traveled left of center, crashing into a Volvo tractor-trailer traveling […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD seeking details on suspicious person

WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Huber Heights Police investigate reported robbery at Key Bank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Department is asking for help locating a robbery suspect. Huber Heights police officers responded at 1:42 p.m. to the Key Bank in the 5000 block of Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights for a reported robbery, a release said. When officers arrived, the suspect was not found after […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy