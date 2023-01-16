Woman, 50, killed in fire at Brooklyn high rise apartments

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 50-year-old woman was killed in a fire at a 19-story Brooklyn apartment building early Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building on West 16th Street near Bay 50th Street in Gravesend around 2:44 a.m., according to officials.

The FDNY sent 78 fire and EMS personnel across 20 units to the blaze.

The emergency responders rushed the woman to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.