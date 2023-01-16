ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Second deadly bus collision in Senegal in eight days kills 22 people

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dM032_0kGh4FYK00
The scene of the accident near Sakal, northern Senegal, on 16 January.

A collision between a truck and a bus in northern Senegal has killed 22 people, firefighters have said, a week after a crash between two buses left 40 people dead.

More than 20 people were injured in the latest accident, which occurred on Monday near Sakal in the Louga region, Papa Ange Michel Diatta, a colonel with the national firefighting service, told AFP. Amadou Ba, the country’s prime minister, visited the site, pledging to enforce new rules of the road.

The bus had a capacity of 32 seats but was carrying 47, Ba told reporters, saying failure to follow the rules increased the number of casualties. In a tweet, Senegal’s president, Macky Sall, said the death toll “highlights the need to strengthen highway safety measures”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKICS_0kGh4FYK00
The accident scene on 16 January. Photograph: Ousseynou Diop/AFP/Getty Images

Road accidents are common in Senegal, mainly because of driver error, poor roads and decrepit vehicles, say experts. The government declared three days of mourning after two buses collided in the early morning of 8 January in the central region of Kaffrine, leaving 40 dead and more than 100 injured.

Ministers responded by announcing nearly two dozen measures, including limiting buses and trucks to 90 km/h (56 mph), banning night buses, and outlawing the import of used tyres – the suspected cause of the accident.

But bus companies are fighting back, securing a one-year delay in a proposed ban on placing luggage on roof racks to prevent vehicles from becoming unbalanced.

According to the World Bank, Senegal, a country of 17 million, records 24 road deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants annually. By comparison, the toll is six per 100,000 across the European Union and two in Switzerland, while the average in sub-Saharan Africa is 27.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The Independent

Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people

Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
msn.com

Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead

Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
The Independent

Death toll rises to 68 as plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal

At least 68 people are now known to have died after an aircraft with 72 people on board crashed near Pokhara international airport in Nepal on Sunday morning.The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and four crew members departed from Kathmandu and crashed on approach to Pokhara airport. The passengers included two infants and several foreign nationals, according to airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula. The aircraft crashed between the old airport and Pokhara international airport, the airline spokesperson told The Kathmandu Post.Quoting an official from Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Reuters reported later in the day that...
The Associated Press

Cars collide on icy road in South Korea; 1 dead, dozens hurt

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Nearly 50 vehicles collided on an icy highway near the South Korean capital Sunday night, killing one person and injuring dozens. At least 47 vehicles were involved in the accident on the Guri-Pocheon highway, where they skidded on the slippery road and collided in succession, said Hwang Tae-geun, an official at the fire department in Pocheon city.
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
TheDailyBeast

6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report

Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
iheart.com

WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes

At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
The Independent

Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official

The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.The dead bodies of 68...
TheDailyBeast

Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
The Guardian

The Guardian

555K+
Followers
127K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy