Port Hueneme, CA

Teen center to open in Port Hueneme

By Staff reports
 4 days ago
Teens in Port Hueneme will get a space of their own as part of a collaboration between the The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme and the city of Port Hueneme.

The Port Hueneme Teen Center will have a soft opening Tuesday and a grand opening 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 1. The center will be inside the city's Orvene S. Carpenter Community Center at 550 Park Ave. The space for teens age 13 to 18 will be open Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Teens will be able to use the center for education and career support, character and leadership development, healthand life skills and arts and recreation, according to a news release from the city. The site will also provide social-emotional health for teens to recover from COVID-19 disruptions.

The Boys & Girls club will provide two workers to assist the teens. An English tutor and a math tutor will also be available to members.

“I am grateful to the city of Port Hueneme and the Port Hueneme Community for helping us make this happen,” Erin Antrim, the club's CEO, said in the release.

To come up with ideas for the space, a committee was formed with teens, club staff, city staff and other stakeholders, according to the city.

The teen center was provided for use for 10 years. The city also gave the $25,000 needed to remodel the space, which included the furniture, equipment and technology, city officials said.

“This is a great opportunity for the youth of our community to learn new skills and have a safe place to gather with their friends," said Mayor Bobby Martinez.

For more information, contact the city's Recreation & Community Services at 805-986-6542.

