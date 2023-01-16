FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it.

Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time to freshen up her living room.

“I went around for about six months or so just looking, deciding what I wanted to do,” Bayouth said. “I wanted a change.”

On July 31, 2022—she found that change she was looking for in a blue, Bassett sofa at Sunshine Furniture in Tulsa.

“I wanted some color, and this was the sofa I found,” she said.

It wasn’t cheap.

“I believe it came out to $1099.00 -- $11 hundred,” she said.

She spent an extra couple hundred dollars on an extended warranty as well.

But just about a month in to owning it, the couch began falling apart.

“It’s about the beginning of September I’m noticing all of this happening,” Bayouth said.

The fabric on her brand-new couch began ‘pilling’ and looking heavily worn--despite the fact she’s the only one who uses it.

She also noticed threads coming undone, and foam being pushed out from inside the couch.

So she called Sunshine Furniture, who sent someone out to take a look at it.

“Their contractor repair man came to the house,” she said. “His comment was that the foam was never attached to the frame.”

She says he pushed the foam back in and sewed up the torn fabric. Bayouth also says he gave her new fabric covers for the three seat cushions on the couch, but he didn’t give her any for the back of the couch. So she called Sunshine again.

Bayouth says after quite a bit of time went by, she finally was put in touch the store’s head of customer service – a woman named ‘Vicky.’

“She said, don’t worry about it, we’re going to take care of you,” Bayouth said.

But after a couple months went by and no sign of those back cushions, she emailed Bassett, the couch’s manufacturer.

“[Bassett] said you will need to speak with the store to see if they have ordered them,” Bayouth said.

Since then, she says she’s tried to get in touch with Vicky at Sunshine several times, but has gotten no answer.

With her couch’s warranty now half over, she reached out to fox23 for help, and on Monday FOX23 visited ‘Vicky’ at sunshine.

FOX23 asked her if those back cushions were ordered and when they would arrived.

Vicky initially claimed Bayouth had received all the cushion covers. After FOX23 informed her Bayouth had only received the seat covers, not the back covers, Vicky said it was not Sunshine Furniture’s issue.

“She would have to reach out to Bassett,” Vicky said.

FOX23 informed her Bayouth told us that Bassett told her she would need to reach out to Sunshine, not them, to get the back cushions.

After speaking with her boss on the phone for a while, Vicky told FOX23 the following:

“Basically where we’re at is… whenever you know more about furniture warranties, you can come in and have a conversation with us,” Vicky told FOX23.

She went on to accuse Bayouth of lying to FOX23, claiming Bayouth had purchased the couch more recently than July. FOX23 informed Vicky we saw Bayouth’s receipt showing she had in fact purchased the couch in July.

“Are you a lawyer,” Vicky responded.

FOX23 informed Vicky we did not have to be lawyers to view Bayouth’s receipt.

“Then I don’t have to answer that,” Vicky said.

With that she walked off, without answering anymore questions. Leaving Bayouth frustrated, and still looking for answers.

“I’m done, I’m over with it. I want my money back,” Bayouth said.

FOX23 reached out to Bassett, the couch’s manufacturer, but did not hear back as of Monday afternoon.

A Bassett representative previously sent Bayouth an email saying Bassett is no longer doing business with Sunshine Furniture. Vicky confirmed to FOX23 Monday that Sunshine no longer sells Bassett products.

Bayouth says if she doesn’t get her money back before her warranty runs out in July, she will have no choice but to take this to court.

