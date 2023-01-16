Read full article on original website
Bryan, College Station ISDs each receive $1 million donations to enhance security
The Bryan and College Station school districts each received an unsolicited donation of $1 million from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation. The boards of both school districts unanimously approved and expressed gratitude for the generous donation at their Tuesday board meetings. “The donations will help support the Bryan...
Texas A&M named top animation school in Texas, No. 2 public school nationally
Texas A&M has been named the top animation school in Texas and is the second-ranked public animation school in the country, according to recent rankings released by Animation Career Review. A&M has been ranked No. 1 in the state since Animation Career Review began its state rankings in 2018 and...
H-E-B has bought land in Navasota for planned store
H-E-B has purchased land in Navasota in what is the first step toward building a grocery store, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller confirmed with The Eagle on Thursday. The land bought by H-E-B, a San Antonio-based company, is at the intersection of Texas 6 and Texas 105 on the northbound side of Texas 6 and eastbound side of Texas 105. According to the City of Navasota’s GIS Mapping, H-E-B LP owns two separate parcels of land next to one another for a combined acreage of 23.22 acres with a deed date of Sept. 26, 2022.
Texas A&M track and field teams to compete in Lubbock on Friday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Red Raider Open beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center in Lubbock. A&M opened the indoor track and field season last week at the Arkansas Invitational, winning six events. The Red Raider Open’s field...
CSISD board approves Calendar A for 2023-24
In a process that began in October, the College Station school district board of trustees unanimously voted in favor of Calendar A for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting Tuesday. Tiffany Parkerson, executive director of secondary education, presented the two calendar options (A and B) during the Dec. 13...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
Cessna: Texas A&M men's basketball games have become must-see events
It’s taken longer than expected, but Buzz Williams and the men’s basketball team have made Reed Arena a happening place. It’s appreciated more then ever, because no one saw it coming a month ago after Texas A&M lost to Wofford. The question most had back then is...
Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 19
Henry Cisneros, a former San Antonio mayor who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Bill Clinton in the 1990s, will discuss the role of modernized infrastructure in the nation’s economic and national security future at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center (1002 Bush Dr. W., in College Station). Contact the Mosbacher Institute via email at bushschoolmosbacher@tamu.edu or call 979-845-1927.
Former Texas A&M men’s golfer Chandler Phillips earns first Korn Ferry win
GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas — Former Texas A&M All-American Chandler Phillips won the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Phillips, who is from Huntsville, shot a final-round 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under 274 at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, rallying from four strokes down to win by two strokes over Cody Blick and Peter Knade.
Alabama Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' 61-46 loss at Alabama on January 19, 2023. (video courtesy Crimson Tide Productions)
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team drops dual-match opener at San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The 23rd Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but San Diego rallied in singles for a 4-3 victory Wednesday in the Aggies’ dual-match season opener. A&M’s JC Roddick and Giulio Perego beat Lambert Ruland and Oliver Tarvet 6-3 at No. 2...
Texas A&M men's basketball team withstands late drama to beat Florida 54-52
Reed Arena rocked with 110 decibels of pure jubilation when Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford threw down a breakaway slam dunk that everyone — fans, players and coaches included — thought put the game to bed. The Aggies ultimately notched their seventh consecutive win and fifth in Southeastern...
How local control works in CS council
“[Ross] Brady, [assistant to the city manager], said local governments bear a responsibility to provide core services for the overall health and well-being of their citizens. Under growth and development, the city will oppose legislation which will erode municipal authority related to development matters, including annexation, eminent domain, zoning, regulatory takings, building codes, tree preservation, and short-term rentals.” (Eagle, Jan. 13)
Texas A&M men's basketball takes first trip to Rupp Arena in Buzz Williams era
Kentucky’s Rupp Arena means so many things to the college basketball community. To Kentucky men’s basketball fans, it’s a palace of excellence where famously they never rush the court out of principle. The Wildcats hold an Southeastern Conference best .900 win percentage at the stadium opened in 1976.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Lunar New Year celebration set for Monday at Sbisa Dining Hall
Aggie Dining will host a Lunar New Year celebration at Sbisa Dining Hall on Monday. The event is open to the public and will feature Asian-style foods and entertainment. Door admission at Sbisa Dining Hall is $13 for an all-you-can-eat meal. Only credit or debit cards are accepted. Lunar New...
Texas A&M women's basketball team can't recover from poor first quarter in loss at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama women’s basketball team rode a strong first quarter to a 61-46 Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama (15-4, 4-2) made 8 of 14 field goals in the first quarter, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range...
Texas A&M women's basketball team will try to corral high-flying Crimson Tide
Most numbers aren’t good for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, but they don’t tell the whole story. The Aggies have lost seven straight for the program’s longest losing streak since 2004. A&M ranks last in the Southeastern Conference in scoring, scoring margin and turnover margin. Part of the problem has been injuries. The Aggies haven’t had more than eight available players since early December. They will have seven for Thursday night’s game at Alabama, and it will be the fifth straight game first-year head coach Joni Taylor has had only two substitutes.
Brazos County Crimestoppers seeks info in Hindu temple theft
The Brazos County Crimestoppers is seeking information about a theft at the Hindu Society of Brazos Valley's Shri Omkarnath Temple south of College Station. Surveillance cameras showed two individuals outside the Hindu temple in the early morning hours of Jan. 11. These individuals are alleged to have stolen a donation box and a safe with a combined worth of thousands of dollars.
BISD board approves Calendar A; option two for school boundaries
The Bryan school board unanimously approved the 2023-24 District Instructional Calendar A and the Bryan Collegiate High School calendar during its meeting Tuesday. While it is typical for it to change every year, the Bryan school district’s calendar has been an extra hot topic the past few weeks. On...
