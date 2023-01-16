Most numbers aren’t good for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, but they don’t tell the whole story. The Aggies have lost seven straight for the program’s longest losing streak since 2004. A&M ranks last in the Southeastern Conference in scoring, scoring margin and turnover margin. Part of the problem has been injuries. The Aggies haven’t had more than eight available players since early December. They will have seven for Thursday night’s game at Alabama, and it will be the fifth straight game first-year head coach Joni Taylor has had only two substitutes.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO