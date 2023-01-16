COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newport Aquarium is sharing two new species of animals and inviting visitors to stop by and warm up on cold, winter days. The new weedy sea dragons are now on display in the Seahorses: Unbridled Fun gallery. The creatures closely resemble the seahorses, but they get their name from their leafy appearance and graceful movements.

