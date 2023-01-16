Read full article on original website
Columbus City Councilman a part of medical history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Breaking barriers, saving lives and helping to set the foundation for medical care as we know it today. Columbus City Councilman Mitchell Brown is taking his place in history. Brown was a part of a team of first responders that most people have probably never heard of.
Columbus Metropolitan Library announces its 2023 Sesquicentennial Author Series lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — To commemorate the Columbus Metropolitan Library's 150th anniversary the 2023 Author Series has been renamed the Sesquicentennial Author Series. Thursday afternoon CML announced the lineup of authors coming to Columbus to speak. + Leonard Marcus, author of Maurice Sendak: a Celebration of the Artist and...
Undercover video of school officials sparks debate over critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The debate over critical race theory in the classroom is causing a stir in two local districts. All of it the fallout from a video circulating on the web. Hidden cameras brought into Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools by self-proclaimed investigators exposing what they...
Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believed to be a hound mix...
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
Finding fossils at COSI ahead of the next Egyptian-themed exhibit set to debut in March
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Learning about our planet Earth when dinosaurs roamed the land, the Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs exhibit at COSI is now open and available for family-friendly fun through March 5th, 2023!. While you're at COSI, grab a science connects kit to learn more...
Celebrity guests announced for Spring Home & Garden Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Home & Garden Show is coming back to the Ohio Expo Center from Feb. 18-26, and it's got a few special presenters!. On the first two days of the event, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will have special presentations.
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
Columbus area nonprofit employers look for ways to attract and retain workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio nonprofits are struggling to hire paid staff and keep volunteers. The National Council of Nonprofits reported that the shortage of workers in all sectors of the nonprofit industry has gotten worse over the past few months. Leaders insist that a combination of staff burnout and low wages are crippling the ability of nonprofit agencies to contend with other job sectors.
Ohio AMBER Alert committee to review recent alerts, including incident with Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a situation where a child has been abducted for example, every minute truly counts. The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee met Thursday morning to review those important minutes: the responses to recent alerts in the state and more. The committee is made up of...
Safety initiative helps Licking County community hire 8 new first responders
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Eight first responders were sworn in Friday following intensive training at Monroe Township Fire Department. It’s part of a new initiative by Ohio Public Safety to increase the dwindling number of firefighters in the state. Fire Chief Dudley Wright said the firefighters hired Friday...
Newport Aquarium shows off new animals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newport Aquarium is sharing two new species of animals and inviting visitors to stop by and warm up on cold, winter days. The new weedy sea dragons are now on display in the Seahorses: Unbridled Fun gallery. The creatures closely resemble the seahorses, but they get their name from their leafy appearance and graceful movements.
Nalah Jackson appeared before judge in federal court in Columbus Friday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, appeared in a federal court in downtown Columbus on Friday. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping...
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed ruled homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, the death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed has been ruled a homicide. Reed was killed in October at a Hilltop apartment complex. The autopsy revealed Reed was hit once in the chest and once in the hand. Reed was...
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says early days of Intel project not without its challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The giant Intel chip factory project has come a long way in 12 months. The decision to build up to four facilities worth $20 billion to manufacture software chips on farmland outside Johnstown was announced on Jan. 21st, 2022. Since then, Central Ohio has been...
20-year-old wanted in east Columbus deadly shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified 20-year-old Dayveion Carroll as a suspect in connection to a east Columbus homicide. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Carroll. He is accused of shooting and killing Saadiq Teague, 20, earlier this week. Officers were called to South Hampton...
Man shot while in car in Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot Tuesday night while riding in a car in Linden. Police said a man was riding in a car with a family member along Hamilton Avenue just after 9 p.m. Gunshots were fired in the area, hitting the victim while he was...
