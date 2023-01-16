ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus City Councilman a part of medical history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Breaking barriers, saving lives and helping to set the foundation for medical care as we know it today. Columbus City Councilman Mitchell Brown is taking his place in history. Brown was a part of a team of first responders that most people have probably never heard of.
COLUMBUS, OH
Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believed to be a hound mix...
DUBLIN, OH
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Celebrity guests announced for Spring Home & Garden Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Home & Garden Show is coming back to the Ohio Expo Center from Feb. 18-26, and it's got a few special presenters!. On the first two days of the event, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will have special presentations.
COLUMBUS, OH
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus area nonprofit employers look for ways to attract and retain workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio nonprofits are struggling to hire paid staff and keep volunteers. The National Council of Nonprofits reported that the shortage of workers in all sectors of the nonprofit industry has gotten worse over the past few months. Leaders insist that a combination of staff burnout and low wages are crippling the ability of nonprofit agencies to contend with other job sectors.
COLUMBUS, OH
Newport Aquarium shows off new animals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newport Aquarium is sharing two new species of animals and inviting visitors to stop by and warm up on cold, winter days. The new weedy sea dragons are now on display in the Seahorses: Unbridled Fun gallery. The creatures closely resemble the seahorses, but they get their name from their leafy appearance and graceful movements.
COLUMBUS, OH
Death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed ruled homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, the death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed has been ruled a homicide. Reed was killed in October at a Hilltop apartment complex. The autopsy revealed Reed was hit once in the chest and once in the hand. Reed was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
20-year-old wanted in east Columbus deadly shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified 20-year-old Dayveion Carroll as a suspect in connection to a east Columbus homicide. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Carroll. He is accused of shooting and killing Saadiq Teague, 20, earlier this week. Officers were called to South Hampton...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man shot while in car in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot Tuesday night while riding in a car in Linden. Police said a man was riding in a car with a family member along Hamilton Avenue just after 9 p.m. Gunshots were fired in the area, hitting the victim while he was...
COLUMBUS, OH

