SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Midway through his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California), Bronny James continues to elevate his game. In his most recent game, the eldest son of LeBron James had one of his most complete games of the season, showing his deep range from behind the arc knocking down three 3-pointers (finishing with 13 points), grabbing five steals and committing only one turnover in 27 minutes. Bronny James looks stronger and more polished as a player in his final high school season as he prepares for the college game.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO