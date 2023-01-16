ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Where will Bronny James play next year? Programs that are still in and a few that are out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Midway through his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California), Bronny James continues to elevate his game. In his most recent game, the eldest son of LeBron James had one of his most complete games of the season, showing his deep range from behind the arc knocking down three 3-pointers (finishing with 13 points), grabbing five steals and committing only one turnover in 27 minutes. Bronny James looks stronger and more polished as a player in his final high school season as he prepares for the college game.
Report: Top WNBA free agent Breanna Stewart to meet with four teams

Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart will meet with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty when free agency opens on Saturday at midnight, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday. The meetings will reportedly take place in Istanbul, Turkey where Stewart is currently playing on the EuroLeague's...
