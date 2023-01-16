ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fore River Bridge opening Tuesday, Wednesday

By The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

The Fore River Bridge is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 to allow tankers to pass.

The exact time of bridge openings is subject to weather and other conditions. Openings occur every few days, usually with little notice. The bridge also makes unannounced openings for outbound tankers, barges and other vessels.

