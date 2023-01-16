One of the first things you'll learn about Kalamazoo is how serious this city is about its drinks. We know how to have a good time, and have a good taste about it. And we're not just talking breweries - which is an important part of the craft drink industry. Kalamazoo has plenty to celebrate in other areas of distilling, wine-making, and crafting ciders. Starting January 13th (Friday the 13th), the city will be celebrating all of the above.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO