ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS New York

Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets won for the first time since Kevin Durant's knee injury with a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Irving accounted for 18 of the Nets' 43 baskets by himself. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists, leading Brooklyn in both categories. Nic Claxton added 20 points for the Nets. Royce O'Neale chipped in 13 points and six assists in his first game back in Utah since being traded to Brooklyn before the season. Jordan Clarkson scored 29...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WSB Radio

Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant's father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy