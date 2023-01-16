Read full article on original website
Sound Off calls from Wednesday, Jan. 17
I’m looking for someplace that repairs dolls. Does anybody have any ideas of a place? It could be Citrus, Marion – it doesn’t matter. It does not have to be in Citrus County, just like within an hour’s drive or so.
Inverness Council bypasses state purchasing process to buy vehicles; continues road repair program
Making roads and infrastructure a priority to attract smart growth and business, the Inverness City Council continued its efforts to improve thoroughfares that connect the city. Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to approve $48,695 for Gainesville-based George F. Young Inc. to design roadway resurfacing and drainage improvements for 0.77 miles...
Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton
TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
Inverness man facing possession, trafficking charges
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on trafficking and possession charges after he was pulled over for a broken taillight on a trailer he was pulling. Deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing a black Ford pickup truck with dark tinted windows pulling a trailer with a broken taillight Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Inverness.
Citrus County man charged with battery on pregnant woman
An argument over a social media post landed a Citrus County man in jail facing charges of felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and keeping someone from contacting law enforcement. On Jan. 14, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a couple’s home about a domestic...
Arrests from Jan. 13 to 17
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 13. Jeffrey Todd Brady, 41, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Man with terminal brain tumor, wife and six kids, traveling the country with a stop in Citrus County
To his thousands of followers on social media, Matt Henry is Imperial Beach Dad or just IB Dad. He’s a surfer, a car guy, a chalk artist and former pastor, a 42-year-old father of six children under age 12, husband of Christy, his high school sweetheart.
Editorial l Plan would put gates around Meadowcrest
Meadowcrest community traffic safety committee proposes putting gates on Meadowcrest Boulevard. Proposal would make access to government offices and businesses more difficult. Meadowcrest Boulevard is a private road that links County Road 486 and State Road 44, but for most people using the road, it looks very much like a public county road. County offices and businesses are located along the road, and it is the most convenient access to businesses and government offices for residents in communities such as Pine Ridge.
January Market at the Depot
Market at the Depot this month will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Come and check out the wide variety of fresh mushrooms or dog and cat treats.
Runaway, missing Williston teenager found
According to a post on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday, a runaway, missing teenager from Williston, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter, has been found safe. Potter had been missing since she was last spotted at her place of employment on Dec. 31, 2022, at roughly 8 p.m. at...
Chiefland Farmer's Flea Market under new ownership
Chiefland Farmer's Flea Market under new ownership.
Citrus Hills resident takes lead of trustees at Oak Hill Hospital
For Dr. Peter Tan of Citrus Hills, retirement has been the door to many new paths. His latest accomplishment is to be elected chair of the board of trustees of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.
GILCHRIST ARRESTS 01/09-01/15
Brookins, David Matthew, age 26 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for Driving With a Suspended License, Judge Bond $2,500.00. Garcia, Jose Joaquin, age 38 of Newberry, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for DUI Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Judge Bond, $2,500.00. Possession of Cocaine, Judge Bond, 15,000.00. Griffith, Robert James, age 22...
Editorial l County filling key leadership positions
Board hires assistant county administrator and director of growth management. Excellent choices for these positions. By the looks of it, Citrus County government is on the crest of a great year in 2023. We are starting off the year with a newly composed County Commission and a new county administrator. After the Jan. 10 County Commission Board meeting, we also have two new hires. Mariselle Rodriguez will be the new assistant county administrator, and Eric Landon will head up the Department of Growth Management.
Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed
WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
Retirement community pitches in to help homeless in Dunnellon area
Spruce Creek Preserve held a “blessing bags for the homeless” event on Jan. 12 to help the homeless in the Dunnellon area. Spruce Creek Preserve is a 55+ retirement community located west of Marion Oaks, near the Ross Prairie State Forest, along State Road 200. Volunteers gathered at...
DCSO arrests two men accused of kidnapping, murdering Demiah Appling
The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling. According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, arrest warrants were received by the sheriff’s office for the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt and Keith Anderson on Jan. 12. Anderson was arrested this same day by the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff isn’t qualified to run public office
If the current sheriff is so community oriented ask him why he lost all his access to Withlacoochee Technical College as well as the range at the landfill and now has to pay for range time to qualify his deputies. He is unqualified to perform his duties as a sheriff.
Annual Right to Life memorial service Jan. 23 in Inverness
Each year, the message of Citrus County Right to Life remains the same: Every life is precious, from conception to natural death. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.
