Louisville, KY

Annual swing dancing event returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby City Swing’s annual swing dancing event is back after a two-year hiatus with more than 600 dancers. The event goes on all weekend and includes competitions, classes, workshops and social dances. The focus is on west coast swing, but there are lots of different...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Community's beam hoisted at UofL Health - South Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A steel beam, adorned with the signatures and well wishes from residents across the community, was placed as the final beam in the structural framework for the new UofL Health – South Hospital. For almost two months, the commemorative beam was available in the medical...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Official Kentucky Derby Festival poster rolls off the presses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Poster was printed on Friday. Artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil went to Welch Printing to watch her artwork come to life. For the 43rd poster in the iconic poster series, Chaintreuil said she wanted to capture everything about the Derby Festival, like the fireworks, the Pegasus, and the people. The poster is splashed with bright colors to represent the energy.
LOUISVILLE, KY
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings

JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. When the 2023-2024 school year begins in August, thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students will have a chance to choose which school they attend for the first time in decades. ‘We fell to the floor’:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
LOUISVILLE, KY

