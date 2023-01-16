Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Wave 3
Beshear to declare January as Shelter Animal Awareness Month in honor of Ethan the dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to announce the month of January as “Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month.”. The month is named in honor of Ethan, a Louisville rescue dog whose recovery story captured the hearts of many statewide and across the nation. Kentucky...
Wave 3
Annual swing dancing event returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby City Swing’s annual swing dancing event is back after a two-year hiatus with more than 600 dancers. The event goes on all weekend and includes competitions, classes, workshops and social dances. The focus is on west coast swing, but there are lots of different...
Wave 3
Community’s beam hoisted at UofL Health - South Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A steel beam, adorned with the signatures and well wishes from residents across the community, was placed as the final beam in the structural framework for the new UofL Health – South Hospital. For almost two months, the commemorative beam was available in the medical...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Wave 3
Official Kentucky Derby Festival poster rolls off the presses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Poster was printed on Friday. Artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil went to Welch Printing to watch her artwork come to life. For the 43rd poster in the iconic poster series, Chaintreuil said she wanted to capture everything about the Derby Festival, like the fireworks, the Pegasus, and the people. The poster is splashed with bright colors to represent the energy.
Wave 3
JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the 2023-2024 school year begins in August, thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students will have a chance to choose which school they attend for the first time in decades. The Jefferson County Board of Education provided an update Tuesday night to the district’s School...
Wave 3
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
Wave 3
Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings
JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. When the 2023-2024 school year begins in August, thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students will have a chance to choose which school they attend for the first time in decades. ‘We fell to the floor’:...
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofit receives grant for developing Black, minority and women-owned businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit focusing on the developmental growth of the west end announced it has received a national grant for its accelerator program focusing on Black, minority and women-owned businesses in the construction industry. On Wednesday, OneWest said a $500,000 grant was donated to the organization...
Wave 3
‘It happens every day in every zip code in our city’: Local expert breaks down human trafficking in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jaime Thompson, a local social worker with the McNary Group, says people of all ages and genders are forced into human trafficking in Louisville. “We don’t have a lot of quantitative data that’s really easy to flip off and say...
Wave 3
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
Wave 3
JCPS BOE provides update on School Choice Plan for the 2023-2024 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last June, the JCPS School Board approved the School Choice Plan. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board got filled in on how things are looking for the upcoming school year. “We know this is a heavy lift,” Amanda Averette-Bush with Choice Zone said. “This is...
Wave 3
Dog surviving gunshot wound arrives at Kentucky Humane Society for medical care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dog who survived a gunshot wound to his head is being taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society for further treatment. On Sunday, Louisville Metro Animal Services took in Magic the dog, a German Shepherd around eight months to one year old, after suffering from a gunshot wound in his head.
Wave 3
Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
Wave 3
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD seeking information on deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. The home is north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 4 hours ago. Plans for the...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. The home is north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library. Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out. Updated: 7 hours ago. Yet another...
Wave 3
“It didn’t make sense”: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We now know the name of the woman killed in Elizabethtown yesterday after a sign blows off the top of a Denny’s and crushes a car that happened to be passing underneath. The incident killed 72-year old Lillian Curtis and put two other people in...
Comments / 0