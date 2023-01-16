ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers want to change NJ tax code to help cannabis businesses

Lawmakers want to update the New Jersey tax code to help out cannabis businesses. The current code effectively treats the businesses as if the products they are selling are still illegal, even though recreational marijuana use by adults is legal in the state. A measure that easily passed a key...
NJ Spotlight

NJ looks to solve nursing shortage

New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
NJ Spotlight

3.4%

December 2022 showed job growth in 4 of 9 major private industries in New Jersey, with education and health services taking the lead. It was the 32nd consecutive month of job growth since May 2020 for the state. The unemployment rate in December remained unchanged, at 3.4%. Some sectors recorded...
NJ Spotlight

Economic challenges stack up for offshore wind

PSEG has agreed to sell its stake in New Jersey’s initial offshore wind project to Ørsted, a step that likely will fuel questions about the emerging industry’s economic prospects. Meanwhile, the director of the state Division of Rate Counsel is urging officials to scale back a third...
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: January 19, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims. Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. Murphy, lawmakers...
NJ Spotlight

Assessing Murphy’s environmental record: Chat Box

Plus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer on the new Congress and Joe Bataan on Latin soul. Anjuli Ramos-Busot of the Sierra Club NJ chapter and Doug O’Malley of Environment New Jersey join Chat Box to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy’s environmental record. They also discuss the controversy over the recent spate of whale strandings in New Jersey.
NJ Spotlight

Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail

Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
NJ Spotlight

Murphy signals business-tax change, buoying some, frustrating others

Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present a new annual budget to lawmakers next month, but he has already unveiled a key detail that could have major consequences for the state’s bottom line. A tax surcharge on the profits of New Jersey’s highest-earning businesses, which has generated hundreds of...
NJ Spotlight

Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims

Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. There’s more help on the way for those who lived through the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Federal leaders from New Jersey are touting a bill recently signed by President Joe Biden that provides catch-up payments for thousands of victims, spouses and families of those in the attack.
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
94.5 PST

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...
92.7 WOBM

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
NJ Spotlight

NJ issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers

“They are intentionally misleading patients,” Dr. Kristyn Brandi said, referring to crisis pregnancy centers, or CPCs, like Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center in Paterson. It’s one of more than 50 such facilities in New Jersey that advertise with website messages like, “Considering an abortion? We’re here to support you during your unplanned pregnancy.”
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

