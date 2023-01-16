Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers want to change NJ tax code to help cannabis businesses
Lawmakers want to update the New Jersey tax code to help out cannabis businesses. The current code effectively treats the businesses as if the products they are selling are still illegal, even though recreational marijuana use by adults is legal in the state. A measure that easily passed a key...
NJ looks to solve nursing shortage
New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
3.4%
December 2022 showed job growth in 4 of 9 major private industries in New Jersey, with education and health services taking the lead. It was the 32nd consecutive month of job growth since May 2020 for the state. The unemployment rate in December remained unchanged, at 3.4%. Some sectors recorded...
Economic challenges stack up for offshore wind
PSEG has agreed to sell its stake in New Jersey’s initial offshore wind project to Ørsted, a step that likely will fuel questions about the emerging industry’s economic prospects. Meanwhile, the director of the state Division of Rate Counsel is urging officials to scale back a third...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
NJ Spotlight News: January 19, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims. Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. Murphy, lawmakers...
Assessing Murphy’s environmental record: Chat Box
Plus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer on the new Congress and Joe Bataan on Latin soul. Anjuli Ramos-Busot of the Sierra Club NJ chapter and Doug O’Malley of Environment New Jersey join Chat Box to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy’s environmental record. They also discuss the controversy over the recent spate of whale strandings in New Jersey.
Cost of high-speed internet remains big barrier for low-income, minority families
Project Ready CEO Shennell McCloud discusses results of study on digital access. Handing out laptops and hot-spot devices was a good first step in attempting to close New Jersey’s digital divide. But a new study finds the affordability of high-speed internet access remains the real barrier for families. Newark-based...
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announces Major Tax Cuts — How Much Will You Save?
By almost any measure, New Jersey has one of the highest tax rates of any state in the country -- for both income and property taxes. The Garden State might never find itself on the lower end of the...
Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail
Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
Murphy signals business-tax change, buoying some, frustrating others
Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present a new annual budget to lawmakers next month, but he has already unveiled a key detail that could have major consequences for the state’s bottom line. A tax surcharge on the profits of New Jersey’s highest-earning businesses, which has generated hundreds of...
Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims
Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. There’s more help on the way for those who lived through the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Federal leaders from New Jersey are touting a bill recently signed by President Joe Biden that provides catch-up payments for thousands of victims, spouses and families of those in the attack.
State is reviewing 988 crisis hotline responses, prepares for next phase
More people are using a new nationwide suicide crisis hotline. In the six months since the 988 hotline was launched, there has been an increase in calls and texts to it from New Jersey. Now the focus is shifting to whether communities have enough resources to respond to those calls.
Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $1,500 payment is just 15 days away for homeowners
New Jersey homeowners have just a little more than two weeks to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May.
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
thelakewoodscoop.com
TODAY: New Jersey Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Now Accepting Applications
The New Jersey Division of Housing and Community Resources has started accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List this morning. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 from now until 5pm on February 3rd to submit a preliminary application to be entered into a...
NJ issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers
“They are intentionally misleading patients,” Dr. Kristyn Brandi said, referring to crisis pregnancy centers, or CPCs, like Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center in Paterson. It’s one of more than 50 such facilities in New Jersey that advertise with website messages like, “Considering an abortion? We’re here to support you during your unplanned pregnancy.”
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0