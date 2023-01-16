BOSTON -- Chris Ford, who won an NBA Championship as a player with the Celtics in 1981 and then two more titles as an assistant coach, has died.Ford passed away Tuesday night due to heart failure. He was 74 years old."The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," The Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO