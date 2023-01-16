ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
CBS Boston

Former Celtics player, head coach Chris Ford dead at 74

BOSTON -- Chris Ford, who won an NBA Championship as a player with the Celtics in 1981 and then two more titles as an assistant coach, has died.Ford passed away Tuesday night due to heart failure. He was 74 years old."The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," The Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Not Looking For Rest After Taking Puck To Face

Even with the right side of his face bruised and battered, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron didn’t look for a day off Thursday. The Bruins certainly had built-in excuses to rest their 37-year-old captain with Boston playing the second leg of a back-to-back against the New York Rangers and not needing the points due to its season dominance.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar

Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
Lohud | The Journal News

Boys basketball: Boogie Fland has a career night, leads Stepinac to an overtime win

WHITE PLAINS – The full repertoire was on display. Boogie Fland was scoring off runners, pull-ups, floaters, step-backs, banks, fade-aways and crossovers. There was a breakaway dunk thrown down for good measure, too. He was every bit a Five-Star recruit Friday, pouring in a career-high 40 points and leading Stepinac to an 89-87 overtime victory against St. Raymond.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rangers At Bay, Win Fourth Straight

The Boston Bruins completed a sweep of their New York road trip with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 36-5-4, while the Rangers fell to 25-14-7 on their season. full box score here. ONE...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Finals Loss To Warriors Influenced These Improvements In Celtics

The Celtics will host the Warriors on Thursday night, marking the first meeting between the two squads at TD Garden since Boston’s NBA Finals loss on June 16, 2022. The occasion is sure to draw attention from around the basketball world, but one thing that has become clear through the first half of this season is the fact that these are not the same teams that met up on the Finals stage.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

When Celtics Reportedly Could Host NBA All-Star Game

The Celtics wouldn’t mind seeing the full collection of NBA All-Stars descend upon Boston in mid-February for a change. TNT’s Chris B. Haynes, citing sources, reported during Thursday night’s telecast of the Celtics and Golden State Warriors game that Boston is positioning itself to host All-Star Weekend in the near future.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal

After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
NESN

Should Bruins Be In On Jonathan Toews At Reported Price?

It’s hard to imagine Jonathan Toews wearing any jersey other than a Chicago Blackhawks sweater. However, if he and the team decide that’s best for their respective business, we could be looking at the final days in the Windy City for the longtime captain. Toews is in the...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

What Devin McCourty Told Peter King About Possible Retirement

After the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills, Devin McCourty sure sounded like a player who had his eye on retirement. Ditto for fellow New England legend Matthew Slater, who fought back tears throughout his postgame news conference. However, nearly two weeks into his offseason, McCourty still doesn’t...
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

NESN

