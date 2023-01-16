The Superfest Disability Film Festival is the longest-running disability film festival in the world and is one of a few worldwide, completely accessible to film-goers of all kinds. The Sacramento Superfest Showcase, which provides a platform for disabled filmmakers, actors, creators, and visionaries to share their stories with the world, has grown to a two-day hybrid event to make it even more accessible. The festival is free to attend, but registration is required. You can click here to register or go to www.saclibrary.org . Superfest Sacramento is dedicated in memory of Librarian Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark and her work to make the Library more welcoming and accessible to all members of our community.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO