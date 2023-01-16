Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
International Depression Glass Club
The International Depression Glass Club show provides attendees an opportunity to see and purchase vintage items to complete their collection or that they saw at grandma’s growing up. The International Depression Glass Club was established in 1971. Many years ago, when so-called “Depression Glass” was a hot new collectible...
Beast and Bounty
Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 18th annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, starts this Friday, January 13 and continues through January 22, 2023. With a total of 34 restaurants participating, eight are new restaurants to the program and all have the option to serve Dine Downtown’s popular three-course, prix fixe menus for dinner for a flat $45. Plus, several participating restaurants will host special guest chefs and menus only offered during those two weeks, solidifying Dine Downtown as an exclusive and coveted experience that is uniquely Sacramento. As an added value to restaurant goers, the first 2,000 diners will receive limited edition SWAG.
Our Place Events, Taste of Hawaii Dinner
Our Place is located in the center of Historic Old Sacramento and they offer several amenities including:. On-Site Catering, Full-Service Bar (Hosted or No Host) 1 large Indoor Banquet Room accommodating up to 200 guests with built-in dance floor, stage, wood pillars & wall of windows overlooking the outdoor Courtyard and 1 small banquet room opening in March of 2023.
Acampo residents who evacuated hope to return home soon
Residents in an Acampo mobile home park are wondering when they can go back home after flooding forced them out. Acampo residents who evacuated hope to return home …. Residents in an Acampo mobile home park are wondering when they can go back home after flooding forced them out. Exoctic...
JJ Pfister
J.J. Pfister Distilling Company is a family owned distillery offering a portfolio of spirits hand crafted from grain to bottle right here in Sacramento. They have a restaurant on site open Thursday through Sunday with Trivia Night on Thursdays 6:30p-8:30p and a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays. A Private Barrel Room is available to rent for your next celebration.
Birds rescued by Sacramento Fire Department from restaurant fire smoke
(KTXL) — Several birds were rescued by the Sacramento Fire Department when smoke from a nearby fire spread to surrounding businesses. A fire official said that around 5:20 a.m. a fire was reported at a restaurant, Bamboo Noodle House, in a strip mall on Lemon Hill Avenue. According to...
Sacramento Cat Extravaganza
Placerville, are you ready? This 21-22 January join LCWW at the El Dorado Fairgrounds for the SACRAMENTO Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event!. Meet the most beautiful cats in the world at our family furr-iendly event! Get your ticket for full weekend access to experience:. ❤️ Meet with local rescues/charities and...
SPL Sacramento Superfest
The Superfest Disability Film Festival is the longest-running disability film festival in the world and is one of a few worldwide, completely accessible to film-goers of all kinds. The Sacramento Superfest Showcase, which provides a platform for disabled filmmakers, actors, creators, and visionaries to share their stories with the world, has grown to a two-day hybrid event to make it even more accessible. The festival is free to attend, but registration is required. You can click here to register or go to www.saclibrary.org . Superfest Sacramento is dedicated in memory of Librarian Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark and her work to make the Library more welcoming and accessible to all members of our community.
Wholistic Canine
Wholistic Canine is a small Sacramento based dog training company. They focus on teaching the human how to communicate with their dog. They cover every age and breed of dogs, from puppies to seniors and we offer basic obedience, advanced obedience and we specialize in anxious and reactive dogs. 916-500-4176.
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around...
Sac Republic FC
Republic FC Youth Camps and Clinics are back for 2023 with the Regional Development Program! Every Sunday from January 29 to February 26, local youth players looking to jump into a more competitive environment can train with Republic FC’s youth coaches and be evaluated by the club’s Development Academy staff. The series of weekly sessions is designed to supplement participation with players’ current club teams and is open to Boys and Girls ages 10-16.
