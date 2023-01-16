Read full article on original website
“This is it, this is the moment.”: UMD dance team makes history at national competition
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth has a new champ on campus; the school’s dance team. When you normally think of champions coming out of campus, it usually involves hockey sticks, pucks and goal nets, but last weekend, it took dancing shoes, shiny costumes and an unbreakable bond.
Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Minnesota, Cable
Northern TRAXX ATV Club Polar Bear Ride is Saturday, Feb 25, 2023!. ~Meet at 10:00am @ Jim’s Sports Club Bar & Grill, Breakfast Specials. ~Leave for The Hwy 5 Bar (on the Chisholm ATV Trail) at 11:00 a.m., and visit there for an hour or so. ~ Ride to...
City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Gary-New Duluth
Wisconsin- Communities across the state are teaming up for Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. The Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership hosts the events that aim to educate residents about chloride pollution. So much salt is used throughout the winter that waterways are becoming less and less fresh. Experts say one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of fresh water. In Superior, the Environmental Service Division is providing smart salting educational games at the Lake Superior Ice Festival.
$3.9M awarded to St. Scholastica to help meet region’s mental health needs
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program at The College of St. Scholastica has been awarded a $3.9 million grant to address mental health needs across the region. The project is 100% federally funded with a total award of $3,979,000. It is...
City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior
Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.
BEARGREASE COUNTDOWN: Organizers hoping for colder temperatures ahead of race
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just over a week away, and volunteers are working hard to ensure the trails are ready for race day. Those volunteers make sure all of the 300+ miles of trail are marked and packed down as...
Historic jailhouse apartments bring new housing options to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. --After being unused for about a decade, the St. Louis County Jailhouse brought on new life. “So, we have a mix of studio units, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units,” said one of the building’s project developers, Meghan Elliott. “In a building like this, we have 33 units, and 33 different floor plans.”
Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual. This creates a unique challenge for road crews. Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that...
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
Bayfield County partners with Xcel Energy to construct Wisconsin’s first microgrid
EAU CLAIRE, WI. (Northern News Now) - Xcel Energy and Bayfield County announced their partnership Thursday for Wisconsin’s first microgrid. According to the news release, the electric company and county signed an agreement to partner to construct a microgrid under an innovative new utility program. Through Xcel Energy’s EMPOWER...
