Duluth, MN

Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Minnesota, Cable

Northern TRAXX ATV Club Polar Bear Ride is Saturday, Feb 25, 2023!. ~Meet at 10:00am @ Jim’s Sports Club Bar & Grill, Breakfast Specials. ~Leave for The Hwy 5 Bar (on the Chisholm ATV Trail) at 11:00 a.m., and visit there for an hour or so. ~ Ride to...
CHISHOLM, MN
City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Gary-New Duluth

Wisconsin- Communities across the state are teaming up for Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. The Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership hosts the events that aim to educate residents about chloride pollution. So much salt is used throughout the winter that waterways are becoming less and less fresh. Experts say one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of fresh water. In Superior, the Environmental Service Division is providing smart salting educational games at the Lake Superior Ice Festival.
WISCONSIN STATE
City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior

Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.
SUPERIOR, WI
Historic jailhouse apartments bring new housing options to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. --After being unused for about a decade, the St. Louis County Jailhouse brought on new life. “So, we have a mix of studio units, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units,” said one of the building’s project developers, Meghan Elliott. “In a building like this, we have 33 units, and 33 different floor plans.”
DULUTH, MN
Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual. This creates a unique challenge for road crews. Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that...
DULUTH, MN
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
DULUTH, MN

