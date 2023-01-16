Read full article on original website
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, impairment suspected
PHOENIX - A deadly rollover crash temporarily shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened near the Grant Street exit after a work truck was clipped by a speeding car. Two women were inside that car, and it reportedly...
AZFamily
Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.
KTAR.com
Man killed, woman critically injured in separate Phoenix hit-and-runs
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are looking for the drivers in two hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian collisions over a recent 12-hour span. In the first incident, Andrew Joaquin Salazar, 58, was fatally struck Wednesday evening near 28th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly rollover crash shuts down I-17 in Phoenix
A deadly rollover crash has shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
AZFamily
2 men arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting near I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say two documented gang members have been arrested in connection with a double shooting on New Year’s Day that left one person dead. Randale Thomas, 30, and Gary Green, 35, were booked into the Maricopa County jail on Thursday on multiple charges, including homicide and assault.
AZFamily
Police searching for driver after deadly hit and run in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in south Phoenix. Now police are searching for the driver who sped away after the collision. Police and fire crews were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. That man, since identified as 58-year-old Andrew Joaquin Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
Chandler police are investigating a shooting in a residential area Friday morning. Officers were called to a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road just before 9:30 a.m.
AZFamily
ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus. Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack. Officers confiscated the...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head Thursday in Coolidge, authorities said. Over a dozen bullet holes were found at the home where the girl was shot, according to the Coolidge Police Department. The shooting occurred near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19. The shooting happened outside a home near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First...
AZFamily
Police asking for information regarding murder of man at Mesa Goodwill
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Police Department has an unsolved murder at a Goodwill store, and officers are asking for the public’s help. Investigators said 32-year-old Johnathan Gliege was found not breathing at the thrift store parking lot at University Drive and Gilbert Road around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
AZFamily
Man in custody after shooting in Chandler
AZFamily
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
AZFamily
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie set shooting
AZFamily
19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chop shop investigation ended with the owner of a Phoenix salvage yard in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. On Tuesday, detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force were doing salvage yard inspections checking for stolen cars that may have ended up in chop shops near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road. Detectives checked 12 businesses including 2,150 vehicles and motors, and discovered 19 were stolen.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
