numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman (ankle) remaining out Thursday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiseman hasn't played since December 28. Kevon Looney will continue to start at center for the Warriors. numberFire's models project Looney for 23.8 minutes and 23.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. The Celtics are allowing the...
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers get crushed by Denver Nuggets
The Pacers are on a six-game losing streak after getting crushed by the Nuggets
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) questionable for 76ers on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden listed questionable due to right foot tendon strain injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Harden is forced to sit, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey should see more work.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Prince will suit up on the road after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Prince's Wednesday projection includes 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic's status is currently in the air after Atlanta's guard was listed with right knee soreness. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes if Bogdanovic is ruled out. Bogdanovic's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Josh Okogie (nose) questionable for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okogie is dealing with a nasal fracture. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to take the court Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) doubtful on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) is doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is unlikely to suit up on Saturday after he suffered ankle and wrist injuries on Wednesday. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to play an increased role versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (foot) ruled out again for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Shamet is dealing with right foot soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. Torrey Craig will likely see another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Ivica Zubac (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac is dealing with a knee contusion and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against the Jazz. Zubac's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) for inactive Christian Wood (thumb) on Friday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is starting in Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. Hardaway Jr. will make his 26th start this season after an ankle sprain sidelined the Mavericks' guard for two games. In a matchup against a Heat team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 1/20/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) available on Wednesday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Markkanen has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Clippers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Markkanen's Wednesday projection includes 20.6 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Jericho Sims at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (thumb) on Friday
New York Knicks forward Jericho Sims is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Sims will make his third start this season after Mitchell Robinson was held out with a thumb injury. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 23rd (54.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers this season, Sims' FanDuel salary stands at $3,600.
