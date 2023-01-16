ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

SHS competitive cheer wins at Jackson Northwest

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
The Sturgis competitive cheer teams had a successful Saturday.

The varsity squad took home first place at the Jackson Northwest Invitational. The junior varsity team cheered to second place and the middle school team finished fourth overall.

“I’m proud of all the teams,” Sturgis cheer coach Stephanie Smith said. “They put in the hard work and it showed in the scores.”

For the varsity team, the Lady Trojans piled up a total score of 713.66 points. They did not sustain any penalty points on the day. The third and final round saw Sturgis post a score of 290.40 points, the highest of any team by almost 30 points. Sturgis finished with the highest scores in the first round (223.8) and second round (199.46) as well.

Chelsea finished second as a team with 672.94 points, Oak Park came in third with 691.78, Northwest was fourth at 579.28 and Harper Creek came in fifth at 577.20 points.

The SHS junior varsity team finished with 548.26 points for second place. Hudson won with a team score of 560.12. SHS scored 186.40 in the first round, 144.96 in the second round and 217 in the third.

For the middle school event, Sturgis’ fourth-place score saw them post 302.26 points. Winning was Mason with 414.88 followed by Chelsea in second at 412.82 and Northwest in third at 391.80 points.

