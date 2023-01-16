Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man charged in connection to an assault with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault that happened in Glen Burnie on Jan. 19, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the assault happened around 6 a.m.. in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry...
Fight With Knife, Nightstand, Leads To Arrest Of All Parties After Pasadena Altercation
Two women are facing charges after a brawl inside of a home in Pasadena, authorities say.Barbara Nicole Carter, 39, and Stephany Elaine Witt, 53, were arrested after officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in the 7800 block of Wiling Court, around 2 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, according to …
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
foxbaltimore.com
9-year-old boy battling fatal disease spends time with Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 9-year-old boy battling CLN3 batten, a disease which is always fatal without any known treatment or cure, spent time in Parkville Police Station, according to a Baltimore County Police Department. Noah can be seen smiling with officers, holding a clear police shield, and holding...
foxbaltimore.com
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
Alert Issued For Wanted Stalker By Charles County Sheriff
A wanted fugitive with a checkered criminal history is on the loose in southern Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Thursday, Jan. 19 regarding Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest charging him with violating an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment.
foxbaltimore.com
37-year-old man fatally shot inside vehicle northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at around 4:35 p.m. officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at...
baltimorebrew.com
UPDATE: Officer involved in rear-end collision, which injured pregnant woman, fined $1,000
Meanwhile, city taxpayers will pay $190,000 in a settlement approved by the Board of Estimates today. For negligence while piloting his police cruiser, which resulted in a rear-end collision that sent a pregnant 24-year-old to the emergency room, a Baltimore Police officer was fined $1,000 and given a letter of reprimand, the Board of Estimates was told today.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
Fresh Footage Of Fatal I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland Released By AG (VIDEO)
New details have been released by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Maryland Attorney General from the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and fatal crash on I-95 that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was kille…
Nottingham MD
Woman robs Nottingham business at gunpoint, armed robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police Officers and...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 9 – January 15, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,566 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 23-2494. On January 12, 2023, detectives assigned to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) responded...
Comments / 1