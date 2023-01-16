ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Bay Net

Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
PASADENA, MD
WUSA9

Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Wanted Stalker By Charles County Sheriff

A wanted fugitive with a checkered criminal history is on the loose in southern Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Thursday, Jan. 19 regarding Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest charging him with violating an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

UPDATE: Officer involved in rear-end collision, which injured pregnant woman, fined $1,000

Meanwhile, city taxpayers will pay $190,000 in a settlement approved by the Board of Estimates today. For negligence while piloting his police cruiser, which resulted in a rear-end collision that sent a pregnant 24-year-old to the emergency room, a Baltimore Police officer was fined $1,000 and given a letter of reprimand, the Board of Estimates was told today.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 9 – January 15, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,566 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 23-2494. On January 12, 2023, detectives assigned to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) responded...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Community Policy