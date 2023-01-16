ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski apologized to the Dallas Cowboys … kind of

Rob Gronkowski was forced to eat his words after the Cowboys took care of business on Monday. The last of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend’s games saw the Dallas Cowboys essentially obliterate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final score, 31-14, didn’t even showcase how badly Tampa Bay was beaten.
Best College Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Saturday, January 21)

100+ games, ranked on ranked conference matchups, its another Saturday in January with college hoops giving us wire to wire coverage. There are countless marquee matchups on Saturday's slate, but the fun gets started at 1 PM EST when Kansas looks to bounce back from their thrilling loss to Kansas State earlier in the week with another stiff Big 12 matchup at Allen Fieldhouse against TCU. The Jayhawks are substantial favorites for this one against a ranked TCU team that is coming off a loss at West Virginia.
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants

The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
