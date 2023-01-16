ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Game 730 AM WVFN

One of World’s Largest Ski Jumps Set to Reopen in Michigan’s U.P.

It's been a long time coming. About 28 years to be exact, but Copper Peak Ski Jump in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is set to reopen. Closed since 1994, the 469-foot ski jump in Ironwood is larger than most ski jumping hills seen in the Olympics and is the largest ski jump in the Western Hemisphere. Now, thanks to $20 million in funding from the state of Michigan, Copper Peak will once again welcome guests once again for competitions.
IRONWOOD, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Cozy East Leroy Treehouse Voted One of the Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan

Proving you don't have to be a kid to enjoy climbing a tree, it's a treehouse making a name for itself on the list of "The Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan for 2023". Travel and adventure blog Have Clothes Will Travel set out to find the coolest and most unique Airbnbs across Michigan. From domes to yachts and even tiny houses, these are the places that make your overnights just a little more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander

Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants

When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan Named One Of 2023’s Worst States To Drive In

We've all made plenty of jokes about the fact that the state flower of Michigan is the orange construction cone because of our constant road repairs. And all of those repairs, delays, and problems really add up. In fact, according to the latest data from Wallethub, construction congestion costs the average driver in America a whopping $869 in wasted time. And that was just in 2022! They also saw an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. Imagine giving up three days just to sit in your car.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
