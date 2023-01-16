ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Retirements and labor supply, Wisconsin's shared revenue system

Some lawmakers say they want to change how the state's shared revenue system passes along money to cities and towns. We talk with a state representative from Milwaukee about where he stands. We also look into how retirements in the Baby Boomer generation are impacting the labor supply.
Vision research in Wisconsin, The People's CDC, Justice for animals

Wisconsin researchers are moving toward clinical trials to treat vision loss. We find out what has scientists exciting. We also talk with a Wisconsin doctor about where she saw communication from the CDC falling short during the pandemic. We also talk with a law and philosophy professor about rethinking our relationship to animal rights.
New Wisconsin DNR leader says first priority is water quality

Wisconsin’s most pressing environmental concern is water quality, according to Adam Payne, the newest head of the state Department of Natural Resources. Appearing Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "Central Time," Payne discussed growing worries over toxic chemicals known as PFAS. The DNR is investigating reports of the chemicals on at least 90 sites, including in cities like Eau Claire, Wausau and Marinette.
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
UW-Green Bay will launch a training program to address Wisconsin's caregiver shortage

This summer, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will offer a new training program aimed at addressing the state's caregiver shortage. About one in four of Wisconsin's long-term caregiver positions are unfilled. That has a direct impact on the care people receive in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, supportive home care, adult day care and respite care. And a lack of staff can keep facilities from accepting people in need of care.
Hear the 2023 State of the State Address on Jan. 24

WPR will broadcast live special coverage of Gov. Tony Evers' 2023 State of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. on all stations, network streams, the App and Smart Speaker skill. WPR's Shawn Johnson and PBS Wisconsin's Federica Freyberg will host the live special coverage. This special...
Referendums on cash bail and public assistance heading to voters in April

State lawmakers on Thursday approved two resolutions that will now head to voters on April 4. The first, a proposed constitutional amendment, would change how judges decide cash bail for people charged with violent crimes. If passed by voters, it would give judges more criteria to consider when imposing bail on a detained person.
