Wisconsin company must pay $1M in back wages to defrauded foreign workers
The owners of a Wisconsin timber company who lied to workers from Mexico and Central America about where they would work and how much they would earn must pay more than $1 million in back wages and civil penalties. Alfredo Aguilar, who co-owns Northwoods Forestry, Inc. with his wife Patricia...
High PFOS levels prompt fish consumption advisory for Lake Wausau, Stevens Point Flowage
Wisconsin environmental and health regulators are issuing a fish consumption advisory for Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage in central Wisconsin due to high PFOS levels. The Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources and Health Services say anglers should limit meals of four fish species. People are advised to limit...
Retirements and labor supply, Wisconsin's shared revenue system
Some lawmakers say they want to change how the state's shared revenue system passes along money to cities and towns. We talk with a state representative from Milwaukee about where he stands. We also look into how retirements in the Baby Boomer generation are impacting the labor supply.
With 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade this weekend, Milwaukee abortion advocates discuss path forward
Days before the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade — the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that granted a constitutional right to abortion — abortion advocates came together to emphasize how Wisconsin's 1849 law banning the procedure is affecting residents across the state. A series of roundtables in...
Wisconsin's shared revenue system, Fad diets
Some lawmakers say they want to change how the state's shared revenue system passes along money to cities and towns. We talk with a state representative from Milwaukee about where he stands. We also look into why America seems to latch onto a new dieting craze every few years.
New Wisconsin County Highway Association head talks highway funding, legislative priorities
The Wisconsin County Highway Association represents departments that manage Wisconsin’s thousands of miles of county-managed roads and highways. The organization named a new executive director earlier this month. We speak with the new leader to discuss the organization’s priorities going into 2023.
State Capitol Report: New leader of Wisconsin County Highway Association, April ballot referendums
We meet the new executive director of the Wisconsin County Highway Association, representing the local managers of the state's county-managed roads and highways. And we look at advisory referendums and constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers now headed to voters on April ballots.
Vision research in Wisconsin, The People's CDC, Justice for animals
Wisconsin researchers are moving toward clinical trials to treat vision loss. We find out what has scientists exciting. We also talk with a Wisconsin doctor about where she saw communication from the CDC falling short during the pandemic. We also talk with a law and philosophy professor about rethinking our relationship to animal rights.
New Wisconsin DNR leader says first priority is water quality
Wisconsin’s most pressing environmental concern is water quality, according to Adam Payne, the newest head of the state Department of Natural Resources. Appearing Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "Central Time," Payne discussed growing worries over toxic chemicals known as PFAS. The DNR is investigating reports of the chemicals on at least 90 sites, including in cities like Eau Claire, Wausau and Marinette.
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
UW-Green Bay will launch a training program to address Wisconsin's caregiver shortage
This summer, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will offer a new training program aimed at addressing the state's caregiver shortage. About one in four of Wisconsin's long-term caregiver positions are unfilled. That has a direct impact on the care people receive in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, supportive home care, adult day care and respite care. And a lack of staff can keep facilities from accepting people in need of care.
Hear the 2023 State of the State Address on Jan. 24
WPR will broadcast live special coverage of Gov. Tony Evers' 2023 State of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. on all stations, network streams, the App and Smart Speaker skill. WPR's Shawn Johnson and PBS Wisconsin's Federica Freyberg will host the live special coverage. This special...
Referendums on cash bail and public assistance heading to voters in April
State lawmakers on Thursday approved two resolutions that will now head to voters on April 4. The first, a proposed constitutional amendment, would change how judges decide cash bail for people charged with violent crimes. If passed by voters, it would give judges more criteria to consider when imposing bail on a detained person.
State Democrats call for election commissioner's resignation following comments about Milwaukee voters
Wisconsin Democrats called for the resignation of a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Wednesday following written remarks he made about lower voter turnout in Milwaukee’s Black and Latino neighborhoods. The remarks by Bob Spindell were part of an email he sent to Republicans in the heavily Democratic...
