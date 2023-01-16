ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
Fifteen people injured in fights at McCrady Training Center

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday evening a fight at McCrady Training Center sent 15 people to the hospital. The South Carolina Army National Guard issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about the incident. The organization said a fight broke out between cadets at the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe program at around...
Soda City Live: Soda City Live: New Year, new activewear

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As you are working to keep up your New Year resolution of staying fit, it’s important you look good while meeting those goals. Soda City Live’s Shopping and Style Contributor, Christine Stanley takes Billie Jean Shaw shopping at Dillards for comfy, yet stylish activewear for both men and women.
Musical lineup unveiled for 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday morning organizers unveiled the musical line-up for the 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points. Tickets for the annual celebration can be purchased at the link here. Organizers from the Five Points Association said the celebration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on March 18. Acts in...
Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authentique Beauties is a non-profit founded by Miss South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 to help young ladies with confidence and as a platform that teaches self-worth. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the event will take place in Gaston at 131 N. Carlisle Street. Tickets are $20 in...
Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday

Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
