ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You

Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Bark’s New Next Top Dog Model is a Michigan Golden Retriever

Someone is about to walk the runway on all four paws! A dog from Holland, Michigan has been selected as one of the winners in BARK's Top Dog Model contest. Bark, the dog supply company known for its BARK Box, set out late last year to find 10 "good boys and girls" to be the face of their dog food. They encouraged owners of Chihuahuas, Dachshunds, Frenchies, Pit bulls, Boxers, Aussies, Labs, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, and Doodles to submit their fur baby's pictures and a short bio about what makes them so special.
HOLLAND, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy