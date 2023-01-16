Someone is about to walk the runway on all four paws! A dog from Holland, Michigan has been selected as one of the winners in BARK's Top Dog Model contest. Bark, the dog supply company known for its BARK Box, set out late last year to find 10 "good boys and girls" to be the face of their dog food. They encouraged owners of Chihuahuas, Dachshunds, Frenchies, Pit bulls, Boxers, Aussies, Labs, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, and Doodles to submit their fur baby's pictures and a short bio about what makes them so special.
Comments / 0