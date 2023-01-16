ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police release new photos of woman missing out of East Boston

Police said Reina Morales Rojas, a mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 26. Boston police have released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman missing since November. Thursday’s update also corrected the spelling of Morales Rojas’s first name from a previous release. The...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Accuses Worcester Police of Racially Profiling Him in Dozens of Traffic Stops

A Black Massachusetts man has accused the Worcester Police Department of racial profiling, saying he has been stopped by officers dozens of times in the last decade. TJ Juty of Worcester started recording the traffic stops on his cellphone. The videos don't capture the whole story, but his lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, argues they show enough to counter the narrative in police reports.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Firearms dealer from Littleton gun shop cluster facing federal charges

LITTLETON – A man who operates his business as part of a controversial gun shop cluster inside an old mill building in Littleton is facing federal charges. Prosecutors said Cory Daigle allegedly sold guns to a straw buyer who later gave them to an unlicensed man and police said the guns were later seized after a shooting in Hyde Park.Daigle, 28, runs Steelworks Defense Solutions at the so-called Mill building on Great Road in Littleton. The cluster has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation, which has led to opposition from some Littleton residents.When WBZ-TV...
LITTLETON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall

A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands

Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
ARLINGTON, MA

