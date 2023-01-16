Read full article on original website
Littleton gun dealer charged with selling guns — later found at a crime scene — that he knew would go to an underage man
The guns were found in the home of a 20-year-old who had just been involved in a shooting in Hyde Park. A Littleton gun dealer is facing federal charges for allegedly selling guns to a so-called straw buyer he knew was buying for an underage man after the guns were discovered at a Boston crime scene.
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA
A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said. Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffo…
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to 12 months in federal prison attempted gun shop burglaries
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man will spend 12 months in federal prison after he tried to steal guns from the Granite State. On Jan. 23 of last year, investigators said William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and several others drove a stolen car to Shooter’s Outpost in Hooksett and tried to break in.
Police release new photos of woman missing out of East Boston
Police said Reina Morales Rojas, a mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 26. Boston police have released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman missing since November. Thursday’s update also corrected the spelling of Morales Rojas’s first name from a previous release. The...
Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say
BEVERLY, Mass. — What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city. Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn,...
Florida Man Stole Over 4,800 Credit Cards At Gas Stations Throughout New England
A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to steal thousands of customers’ debit and credit card account numbers, and other personally identifying information, via a network of electronic skimming equipment at gas stations across
NECN
Man Accuses Worcester Police of Racially Profiling Him in Dozens of Traffic Stops
A Black Massachusetts man has accused the Worcester Police Department of racial profiling, saying he has been stopped by officers dozens of times in the last decade. TJ Juty of Worcester started recording the traffic stops on his cellphone. The videos don't capture the whole story, but his lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, argues they show enough to counter the narrative in police reports.
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
Firearms dealer from Littleton gun shop cluster facing federal charges
LITTLETON – A man who operates his business as part of a controversial gun shop cluster inside an old mill building in Littleton is facing federal charges. Prosecutors said Cory Daigle allegedly sold guns to a straw buyer who later gave them to an unlicensed man and police said the guns were later seized after a shooting in Hyde Park.Daigle, 28, runs Steelworks Defense Solutions at the so-called Mill building on Great Road in Littleton. The cluster has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation, which has led to opposition from some Littleton residents.When WBZ-TV...
Lawyer explains how Brian Walshe's murder charge could become federal case eligible for death penalty
Brian Walshe, accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, in Cohasset, Massachusetts, could potentially face federal charges and the death penalty, a lawyer explained.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly engaging in murder-for-hire plot targeting wife and her boyfriend
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested yesterday and charged in connection with allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer – who was actually an undercover federal agent – to murder his wife and the wife’s boyfriend. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 46-year-old Mohammed...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall
A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands
Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
