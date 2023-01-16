The daughter of Michael Haight told police he was abusing her two years before he shot and killed her, his wife, his mother-in-law, his four other children and himself Jan. 4.Driving the news: Haight's eldest daughter, Macie, told police in 2020 that Haight had choked her and she was "very afraid that he was going to … kill her," according to documents obtained by the Associated Press.Macie, then 14, detailed multiple assaults after someone outside the family told police Haight was abusing his children.Het was not charged, and an investigator told him his behavior was merely "close to assaultive."Between the...

UTAH STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO