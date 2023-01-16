Read full article on original website
It's only mid-January and we've already surpassed a normal winter's worth of snow in the Twin Cities
Sometime Thursday morning, we surpassed the normal snowfall amount for an entire winter. Driving the news: As of noon, 52.1 inches of snow had fallen at MSP Airport, according to the National Weather Service. We average 51.2 inches in a full winter. State of play: St. Paul declared a snow emergency on Thursday; Minneapolis did not. This is St. Paul's fifth snow emergency of the winter. Minneapolis has called four. In an average winter, the cities call four emergencies. The good news: Winter is more than half over. The mid-point was Jan. 16.
Regal plans to close 39 movie theaters
Regal Cinemas plans to close 39 movie theaters across the country in February, a move that could save $22 million annually, parent company Cineworld said in bankruptcy court documents. Why it matters: The movie theater business has been reeling from the pandemic, which cratered attendance, and is also competing with...
Tofu license plate rejected in Texas
Texans, if you're a tofu lover, you might have a tough time proclaiming it on your license plate.Driving the news: The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has rejected Houstonian Catie Cryar's pro-vegan "LVTOFU" license plate application, which Cryar says stands for "love tofu."The DMV said it declined the plate "because it contains a common acronym for a vulgar term." Hint: Look at the last couple letters …How it works: Texas drivers can pay $150 annually for customized license plates, but the DMV can reject them for a number of reasons, including if the message is vulgar, derogatory or indecent, directly...
Metro Phoenix dads will pitch scorpion solution on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Two East Valley dads will appear on an episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" next Friday to pitch their pest control solution. What's happening: About five years ago, childhood friends Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales formed Slick Barrier, a company that produces and sells a coating for the exterior of homes that prevents scorpions and other pests from getting inside. Recently, they began selling their solution directly to consumers. Driving the news: The entrepreneurs spent months auditioning for "Shark Tank" and ultimately spent more than an hour pitching to the show's "sharks." Their pitch included live demonstrations with scorpions and other...
Local officials knew of abuse allegations in Utah family homicide
The daughter of Michael Haight told police he was abusing her two years before he shot and killed her, his wife, his mother-in-law, his four other children and himself Jan. 4.Driving the news: Haight's eldest daughter, Macie, told police in 2020 that Haight had choked her and she was "very afraid that he was going to … kill her," according to documents obtained by the Associated Press.Macie, then 14, detailed multiple assaults after someone outside the family told police Haight was abusing his children.Het was not charged, and an investigator told him his behavior was merely "close to assaultive."Between the...
Tampa Bay school districts look to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies
The nation's teacher shortage is continuing into the new year, and it's straining Tampa Bay classrooms. State of play: More than 4,400 teaching positions need to be filled statewide, according to the Florida Department of Education's last count in September. That's double the amount of pre-pandemic openings. But the state...
New York Dems risk their truce over Kathy Hochul judgeship fight
While Democrats in Washington have been in near-lockstep under President Biden, New York Democrats are revealing the intra-party ideological chasms that could define Kathy Hochul's governorship. Why it matters: Gov. Hochul’s uncomfortably close re-election wouldn’t have been possible without the help of progressives’ 11th-hour campaign to get her to victory....
Ohio museums still hold Native American remains
Adapted from ProPublica; Chart: Axios VisualsThe state historical society says it plans to return thousands of Native American remains and cultural items it has held in its collections for over a century.Why it matters: The Ohio History Connection (OHC) continues to reckon with previous generations' treatment of Indigenous tribes and their sacred sites.State of play: Since 1990, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) has required federally funded universities and museums to return remains to tribes if their origins can be identified. But the OHC initially "thwarted" this law by categorizing nearly its entire collection as "culturally unidentifiable,"...
Texas universities, museums still hold indigenous remains
Data: Adapted from ProPublica; Chart: Axios Visuals Some government agencies, universities and museums in Texas continue to hold the remains of Indigenous people, despite a 1990 federal law that requires they work to return them to tribes.Why it matters: Native American artifacts and gravesites were looted for many decades, often with the federal government's encouragement, ProPublica reported in a recent, detailed investigation.By the numbers: The University of Texas Archeological Research Laboratory, which has the 17th largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country and the largest cache in Texas, reported still having the remains of at least 1,900...
Sen. Tim Kaine to seek re-election in 2024
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) will run for re-election in 2024, he announced Friday. Why it matters: Kaine's decision comes as Democrats will try to retain control of the chamber amid a challenging 2024 map. Driving the news: "I’m very happy to announce that I’m going to run for a...
Wealth tax prospects doubtful — but tax reform isn't dead at Washington State Capitol
Some Democrats at Washington's Legislature want the super rich to pay more in taxes, and think a new wealth tax introduced Thursday is the way to do it.Yes, but: The tax reforms lawmakers are more likely to embrace this year are decidedly wonkier, with less catchy monikers than the wealth tax — things like letting local governments collect more in property taxes year over year, or overhauling business and occupation taxes.Why it matters: Washington doesn't have an income tax and relies heavily on property and sales taxes to pay for basic functions of government. That leads to lower-income households paying...
Democrat Ruben Gallego challenging Kyrsten Sinema in 2024 Senate race
Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego is expected to announce by Monday his bid for U.S. Senate in 2024, sources familiar told Axios, launching a long-expected challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her seat. Why it matters: The liberal Marine veteran’s face-off against the newly-Independent senator has the potential to split the...
Industrial-style architectural gem in Summit Hill asks $975K
This oh-so-cool Summit Hill home with exposed brick walls and reclaimed wood beams just hit the market for $975,000.Built in 1889, the modern industrial property is located at 731 Lincoln Ave. in St. Paul.Layout: The 3,026-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms with an open-concept main floor and three-car garage.Design: Sleek fixtures tuck seamlessly into the warehouse-style materials, making the old feel brand new.Leaded glass, transom windows and other original elements shine throughout.Interior features: The renovated home is ideal for entertaining. It has multiple seating areas and a spacious kitchen with a fridge built into the glossy cabinets.Plus, the...
Illinois judge temporarily pauses state's new gun control ban
An Illinois judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday stopping the enforcement of the state's new assault weapons ban. Driving the news: The lawsuit, which lists some 800 Illinois residents as plaintiffs, argues that the ban of certain semiautomatic firearms is unconstitutional. The restraining order was requested by attorney Tom...
Texas universities bar TikTok access on their networks
The University of Texas on Tuesday blocked access to TikTok on its Wi-Fi networks. The big picture: The decision by UT shows how efforts to ban the Chinese-owned app over cybersecurity fears by Republican and Democratic officials is filtering down to everyday use of the short-video colossus. The UT announcement...
Trump drops lawsuit against N.Y. attorney general after judge's rebuke
Former President Trump withdrew his recent pending lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a Florida court on Friday. Driving the news: The move comes the day after the federal judge overseeing the case blasted Trump and his attorneys for a "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts" and ordered them to pay nearly $1 million in sanctions.
This week at the Capitol: Ending time changes
A bill to permanently adopt daylight saving time is winning bipartisan support in the Virginia Senate.What’s happening: Lawmakers say they’re exasperated by the twice annual time changes.What they’re saying: "I do not understand why we put ourselves through this every year," said Sen. Richard Stuart, a Republican from Stafford County who is sponsoring the measure. "I just thought — I guess because I’m getting older — enough is enough."Details: After working through some confusion about whether permanent daylight saving time would mean later sunsets year round (it would), the Senate’s General Laws and Technology Committee voted 10-4 to advance the...
Here's who's running for St. Paul City Council in 2023
The 2023 election is set to shake up the St. Paul City Council. The big picture: Four out of seven seats on the council will be open this November. Departing members include Council President Amy Brendmoen. Why it matters: The council approves the city's budget, which clocked in at $781.5 million for 2023, and weighs ordinances and resolutions that impact residents' lives. What to watch: Battles for open seats — and the eventual council president election — could shift political dynamics on the council. Zoom in: Here's a look at who is running so far, based on announcements tracked by...
FOIA Friday: Court ruling shields public school records
Michigan's public records law — already a transparency nightmare — could become even more narrow if a recent court decision stands.Why it matters: The state's Freedom of Information Act is chock full of exemptions that shield several types of government records, like those kept by the governor's office and information submitted by cannabis businesses.A recent Oakland County Circuit Court ruling threatens to keep from public view another type of record — those kept by public school teachers.Catch up fast: Judge Jacob James Cunningham dismissed a FOIA lawsuit in December that sought teacher lesson plans, assignments and other records related to...
